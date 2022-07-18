Man Transforms Plain-Looking Step Van Into Lovely Stealth Tiny Home

Meet Putt, a seemingly boring step van that hides a cozy interior. Tyll did a wonderful job converting an old vehicle into a full-time traveling home. Although compact, Putt features a colorful interior that has everything the owner needs to live life on the road.
Tyll Hertsens adopted a nomadic lifestyle four years ago. His tiny journey started with a 2005 Morgan Olson step van. The vehicle, although compact, it has a boxy shape that left Tyll plenty of freedom for the floor plan design.
Tyll named it Putt. On the outside, the vehicle looks just like a regular step van, but on the inside is where the magic happens. The van, which has an all-in-one layout, features a beautiful interior decorated with purple elements that make it feel like a cozy home.
Right as you step inside, you’re going to notice the kitchen, which includes a single burner gas cooktop, a small sink, and a portable refrigerator hidden underneath the countertop. Speaking of that, there’s decent countertop space in there. Plus, the area also has several drawers and cabinets where Tyll stores all sorts of items.
On the opposite side of the kitchen is the dining area. It has a small table, two comfortable seats, and more cabinets above. That’s where he placed the coat hanger as well.
At the rear, you can spot the bedroom. This area has a queen-size bed with great storage space underneath. There are also several large cabinets above the bed, and you’ll also see not one, not two, but four fans that help cool out the place during hot summer days. As for the bathroom, Putt doesn’t come with one since it’s too small. It only has a hidden composting toilet.
What the owner wanted most was to be as stealthy as possible. Since the converted step van is pretty short, it can fit in a large parking space and doesn’t scream “look at me.” Other features included in the Putt are a 60-gallon (272-liter) water tank and a roof fan that keeps the moisture out and temperature levels at comfortable levels. Plus, it has several solar panels that allow Tyll to live off the grid whenever he wishes.
Recently, the folks from Tiny Home Tours offered a full tour of this DIY stealth step van. You can click the clip down below to find out more about Tyll and the lovely tiny home on wheels Putt.
