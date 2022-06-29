Amazing Custom Box Truck Is Both Mobile Workshop and Tiny Home on Wheels

It’s not every day you see something like this. This box truck gives a whole different meaning to the idea of “work from home.” Paul turned it into a versatile space, an ideal man cave that comes with all of his tools and provides the comfort of home.
We’ve seen box truck conversions before. The large cargo area can be easily turned into a cozy cabin by those who want to have something unique. But I bet you’ve never seen a tiny home that doubles as a mobile workshop.
Paul Carman made it happen. He started with a Kenworth K370, powered by the 6.7-liter PACCAR PX-7 engine capable of delivering 260 hp and 660 lb-ft (895 Nm) of torque. He bought the chassis in 2018 and built the box with the idea of having a space where he could store and carry his tools. The reason why Paul chose this specific chassis was that it’s a tilt cab. That offered him more space to design the “Box therapy,” as he calls it.
On the outside, he added several big compartments where he could store his gear and tools. But that’s not all. On the inside, he did the same. Every ich was cleverly designed to maximize both function and space. There are numerous drawers filled with batteries, tape wear, electrical outlets, portable hardware store, and other tools.
The main cabinetry is literally toolboxes stacked on top of each other. You can find anything in there for fixing up a vehicle. It’s really a portable hardware store. But Paul also managed to convert it into a home, too. The custom box truck comes with a sleeping area fit an adult and a bathroom with an electrical toilet. It even includes a walk-in jaccuzi tub where he can relax after a hard day of work.
At the rear is the kitchen. As you’d expect, this area also includes toolboxes and a 20-inch drill press. But it does come with a really large sink, too, so he could also wash his clothes in it when needed. There’s a generous countertop, a spice rack holder, a microwave, and a refrigerator. Underneath, it is also a storage space for bigger tools. The whole interior is a combination between a home and a workshop.
You can take a look at Paul’s amazing custom truck box in the clip down below. Recently, the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey offered a tour of his incredible build.
