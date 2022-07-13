Family of Four Turns RAM 5500 Box Truck Into an Epic Off-Grid Tiny Home

Kirt and Jen, along with their two kids, have been on the road for a year and a half. They started out with a van and got a proper taste of the van life experience. But soon, they found out that the van wasn’t enough. The kids were growing up, and the space was getting more and more limited. Moreover, the vehicle wasn’t rugged enough to take them off the beaten path.
So they switched it up and got a RAM 5500 box truck. It took them two months to turn it into their ideal tiny home on wheels. They started with the chassis cab and then had a 14-ft (4.2-meter) Morgan box mounted on the back. The whole build was around $120K, which is not cheap by any stretch. However, they wanted to have a DIY EarthRoamer on a budget, so that’s how much they ended up spending.
The result is closer to what they had in mind when they adopted the nomadic lifestyle. They called their new tiny house on wheels MACHO. The exterior features plenty of storage spaces. They have cargo boxes where they keep bigger items, such as gear or paddle boards. At the rear, this build has a fold-out deck with an awning that extends their living space.
Now let’s talk about the interior. This tiny home offers 115 sq ft (10.6 sq meters) of living space. Surprisingly, that’s enough for Kirt and Jen and their children. It’s an open layout with the kitchen positioned at the rear.
This area is outfitted with a butcher block countertop, a sink, and a chest-style fridge/freezer with two compartments. There are also spice racks, several baskets in which they keep fruits and vegetables, and lots of cabinets for storage.
On the opposite side to the kitchen is the living room, which includes a couch with storage underneath. Above it are some cabinets and shelves. You can also notice that there’s a fold-down table. A few steps ahead, towards the front, is a wet bath. It’s super compact, but it does have enough room for a composting toilet, a medicine cabinet, and a shower.
Other features included are a mini-split AC, a hot water heater, and an 81-gallon (368-liter) freshwater tank. MACHO also comes with 1,850 watts of solar power, which allows them to stay off the grid for two full weeks. For now, this build is perfect for the family. However, as the boys grow older, I imagine that they’ll probably have to get a bigger rig.
Recently, the folks from Tiny House Giant Journey offered a full tour of this adventure tiny home. Check out the clip down below to find out more about this lovely family and MACHO.
