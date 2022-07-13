This Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Is Almost 40, Still Going Strong

People’s interest in camper vans is at an all-time high. Few attract as much attention as a Volkswagen Vanagon with Westfalia signature equipment. Pack your bags and grab supplies because this is all you need for camping in this 1985 example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer.
This is a Westfalia pop-top camper in excellent condition if you disregard the few rust spots that are normal for its age. Finished in cream over beige cloth, the Westy was thoroughly maintained, and its paint recently refinished. A matching-color side awning is fitted for convenience, sporting the same material as the tent. Additional work in March 2022 included replacing the window rubber, side mirrors, awning, and tailpipe, as well as the moldings for the bumpers and rain gutters.
There’s a lot of magic inside the cabin, where this Westy features swiveling front captain’s chairs, which can be used with the front fold-away table. The rear area comes with the standard bench seat that folds down into a bed and a second fold-out table. The kitchenette comes packed with everything you need for cooking, including dual propane burners, a sink, and a refrigerator. There are also plenty of cabinets, storage compartments, and power outlets.
The engine is the trusted 1.9-liter flat-four that sends power to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission. According to the seller, the stainless-steel coolant pipes and push rod tubes were replaced in March 2022. The pictures show no leaks, so this engine is good for another string of adventures.
The Carfax report shows a seasoned history, with records in New Jersey, Hawaii, Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. It should be noted that an exceeds mechanical limits title was issued in New Jersey in September 1993 and again in California in November 1997. This Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia is now live on Bring a Trailer, with the highest bid at $7,250. Two days remain until the auction closes, and three people showed interest by placing a bid.
