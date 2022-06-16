1985 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Hides a Few Surprises, Sells With No Reserve

The Volkswagen Vanagon is a familiar presence at online auctions, with plenty of examples offered for sale. This does not make them less desirable but more popular. Everybody in the camper community and beyond praises their qualities, especially when they come in Westfalia guise like this 1985 example on Bring a Trailer.
The camper van is in pristine condition, having been rebuilt in 2015 and well-maintained ever since. It was finished in ivory over beige upholstery and comes equipped with camper hook-ups and Thule roof crossbars. The Westy was first registered in Alaska and later moved to California, where it was acquired by the seller in March 2022. It has a patchy history and an inconsistent Carfax report. Still, it makes up for this with excellent qualities all around.
Before delving into the latter, it’s time to talk about the darker side of this Vanagon. The Carfax report shows a rebuilt title was issued in November 2009. The report mentions damage to the left side in December 2015 and shows mileage inconsistencies in May 2010, June 2018, and March 2022. The van was designated as a gross polluter in 2007, 2011, 2017, and 2021 but passed a California emissions inspection in April 2022.
The current California title also carries a Salvage stamp which the seller can’t explain even after talking to the company that did the last rebuild. According to them, they performed a windows out/bare metal paint job and saw no sign of accident damage. The seller thinks the van must’ve been stolen and recovered, hence the salvage title.
If you can get over this, the rest of the package is enticing. The van comes with a rebuilt 1.9-liter flat-four wasserboxer engine, making it easy to swap for anything else. More powerful Subaru engines are the preferred choice, representing a nice upgrade for the Vanagon.
Inside the rear compartment, you’ll find the complete Westfalia package. This includes the upper and lower folding beds, a kitchenette with dual propane burners, a swing-out woodgrain table, and an aftermarket ARB refrigerator and freezer. The seller also mentions minor problems, like the tears in the pop-up tent and the missing front swiveling table and arm.
The Volkswagen Vanagon is sold on Bring a Trailer, and we think it might be quite a steal. There aren’t many offers for the rig, with the highest bidder offering a measly $3,500. Being sold with no reserve, the Westy can be had for nothing, although this impression might change in the next five days until the auction ends.
