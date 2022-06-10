Survivor Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Is Utterly Authentic, Needs Extra TLC

Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia has been the darling of the camper community since it came to the U.S. in 1979. Westfalia builds, like this 1984 example on Bring a Trailer, have fascinated people for generations. This one needs a little care and attention, but it covers all the bases and looks like it will change hands for very little money.
Many of the Volkswagen Vanagon campers we wrote about were usually well-preserved examples, some even rebuilt from the ground up. This one that craves attention on Bring a Trailer is in another category, mainly rocking original parts. This shows, but we liked the authenticity of the camper, especially as the relevant equipment inside is in pristine condition.
The Vanagon has not been refurbished or rebuilt but has been adequately maintained throughout the years. Following the seller’s acquisition in October 2020, the van received a replacement alternator and braking components. A few aftermarket parts like the wheel covers and the LED lights do not change the character or style of this camper.
The body is finished in satin beige and comes with a grey pop-top roof and the original rubber-capped polished bumpers. It has many dings and scratches, and the body shows rust stains here and there, which is expected considering it’s been almost 40 years since it rolled off the production line. The Carfax report also shows minor damage to the left front from an accident in July 2013, which is nothing to worry about.
Underneath this beaten body hides a well-preserved camper, with all the equipment ready for adventure. The kitchenette looks new, with dual propane burners, a sink, and a TruckFridge TF49 refrigerator. The seller also installed a VanAgain BlazeCut fire-suppression system. He was preparing to fit a NorthWesty propane tank conversion kit, but this is left for the new owner now.
The Vanagon is offered on Bring a Trailer along with an assortment of spare parts, accessories, and tools. Even though this van has true qualities and is mostly in original form, not many people are interested in bidding. The highest offer is at $2,100, but the potential bidders still have four days to make an offer.
