1986 Volkswagen Caravelle Syncro Is a Vanagon Westfalia Beast With Off-Road Capabilities

The Vanagon Westfalia was the darling of the camper community in the ’80s, and to some degree, it still is today. This Caravelle imported from Europe and sold on Bring a Trailer is pretty much the same thing and comes with an extended roof and off-road capability.
The Volkswagen Vanagon was one of the most competent camper vans of the ’80s, and they are still in high demand after all these years. They were called Caravelle in Europe, and mild differences may exist, but it’s the same van essentially. Modifications by Westfalia resulted in an excellent camper rig on either side of the Atlantic. In the case of this example selling on Bring a Trailer, the only discernable difference is the peculiar extended roof which replaces the pop-top roof that we know of in the U.S.
The Caravelle was acquired by the seller in Poland in 2016, which explains why it’s called Caravelle instead of Vanagon. Since then, the camper was refinished in gold, while the interior has been reupholstered in plain cloth. The major components like the suspension, the brakes, and the engine accessories have been overhauled. The work was completed by mid-2021, and in August 2021, the van was imported to the U.S. from Germany.
While working on the body in 2018, the owner resealed the sheet-metal joints with an anti-rust coating. They also installed custom stainless-steel bumpers and the peculiar extended sleeper rooftop with the roof rack. At this stage, a rear-mounted spare, a side awning, and a front bull bar with LED lights were also added.
Looking at the pictures in the gallery, the first thing that gets your attention is the big wheels wrapped in 235/85 BF Goodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM2 white-letter tires. They are not there just for the good impression but also to complement the 4x4 Syncro system, which makes this Caravelle Westfalia a beast off-road. The owner worked on the suspension components, and the brakes were also enhanced with bigger discs and replacement lines and hoses.
The front seats in the cabin are of the swiveling type, allowing them to contribute to the camping setup along with the rest of the Westfalia equipment. The rear area features the usual Westfalia gear, starting with the signature kitchenette and going all the way to the storage cabinets and the folding rear bench.
As you’d expect, a stovetop, a sink, and a refrigerator are also available. The seller mentions that only one of the stove burners is operational. The rooftop sleeping area has a window and is ventilated. There is not much space there other than for children, though. The adults must sleep on the rear bench, which folds into a bed.
The 4x4 system is special, as the gearbox is complemented by a three-knob system with a decoupler, which allows the vehicle to be operated in rear-wheel drive. The van is also equipped with locking front and rear differentials, which is not something you find on your average Vanagon. The whole package is listed for sale on Bring a Trailer, where the five bidders raised the bar to $25,500. This is a small price for this van, but the remaining two days would probably do it justice.
