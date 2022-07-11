This Is Not Your Average Box Truck, But a Sweet Tiny House on Wheels

What happens when you mix the van life philosophy with the tiny home movement? You get a tiny DIY box truck that comes with all the comforts of home. Recently, a couple showcased their build, a Chevy Express turned into a cozy house on wheels. On the outside, it looks just like a regular box truck. But on the inside, it’s a tiny home equipped with all the necessary amenities.
Jacob and Sam always wanted to travel, but they never imagined that they would do it in their own customized box truck. Everything started when Jacob’s dad bought a 2007 Chevrolet Express. Since the dad didn’t use the vehicle that much, Jacob’s little sister took it to work and school every day. But since the box truck wasn’t really what she had in mind for those daily activities, her brother gave her his Toyota Camry in exchange for the Chevy Express.
That’s how the project started out: as a simple trade. Soon, he figured out that he and Sam could turn it into a sweet home on wheels that they could use to travel whenever and wherever they wanted. It took them eight months in total to turn the Chevy Express into a stealthy DIY box truck, but it was worth it. The couple named it the Birdie, and for more than a year, it has been their little home-away-from-home.
Obviously, the magic takes place in the cargo area of the vehicle. But what’s interesting is that the couple’s design has one extra door. There are the usual back doors, and then there’s one between the cab and the cargo-shaped compartment, which allows them to access their tiny home without even leaving the vehicle.
The interior has an open layout with a small bathroom separated from the rest of the home via a foldable door. It’s a compact bathroom, but it does include a stand-up shower and a compost toilet. Next to this area is a closet that they use to hang their clothes and store other belongings.
You’ll also spot a beautiful kitchen with wooden countertops. It is equipped with a small sink, a two-burner propane stove, and a mini-fridge. There are also several cabinets used for storing cookware and other items.
At the rear is a small living room/ bedroom. It’s a versatile space that comes with a double bench couch with built-in storage that converts into a bed. There’s also a removable table that can be placed between the couches when Jacob and Sam want to dine or work on a project.
And if they want to spend time outdoors, they can simply move the table outside and put it on two brackets on one of the back doors. The build also has 585 watts of solar energy.
Recently, the couple offered the folks from Tiny Home Tours recently a tour of their DIY stealth box truck. You can check the clip down below for more information about the Birdie.
