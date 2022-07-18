Renault Updates Master E-Tech With Larger Battery

Renault has ventured into e-commercial vehicles a few years ago. Their largest zero-emission commercial vehicle is the Master E-Tech, which flaunts a rather pitiful driving range. Previously known as Master Z.E., this fellow originally offered up to 75 miles (120 kilometers) on a full charge.
Knowing that such a range isn’t enough for certain fleet operators, the French automaker decided to make a small change. Rather than 33 kWh, the Master E-Tech is rocking 52 kWh that enable approximately 200 kilometers between charges. The WLTP rating for the UK market is 126 miles, which converts to 203 kilometers. But still, therein lies the issue…
The Zoe, which is a subcompact hatchback promises up to up to 238 miles (383 kilometers) from a similar capacity. The Master E-Tech features a much larger footprint, which means that Renault could have used a much larger battery pack. Adding insult to injury, the Ford E-Transit and Fiat E-Ducato boast 217 and 175 miles (350 and 282 kilometers), respectively.
Priced at £45,160 plus VAT after the plug-in car grant, the Master E-Tech is available in chassis cab, platform cab, and panel van guises in the United Kingdom. Exclusively front-wheel drive, the French commercial vehicle comes in two grades. Renault calls the base trim level Start, which is equipped with all the basics that one needs in such a vehicle. Next up, the Advance sweetens the deal with a suspension-type adjustable driver’s seat, electric windows with one-touch function for the driver, a pivoting seatback table, automatic headlights, and eight to ten anchorage points.
Maximum payload is listed at 1,664 kilograms (3,668 pounds) for the platform cab, whereas the panel van makes do with 1,420 kilograms (just under 3,131 pounds). The only powertrain available comes in the guise of a front-mounted electric motor that drives the front wheels to the tune of 57 kW (76 horsepower) and 225 Nm (305 pound-feet) of instant torque.
The Zoe, which is a subcompact hatchback promises up to up to 238 miles (383 kilometers) from a similar capacity. The Master E-Tech features a much larger footprint, which means that Renault could have used a much larger battery pack. Adding insult to injury, the Ford E-Transit and Fiat E-Ducato boast 217 and 175 miles (350 and 282 kilometers), respectively.
Priced at £45,160 plus VAT after the plug-in car grant, the Master E-Tech is available in chassis cab, platform cab, and panel van guises in the United Kingdom. Exclusively front-wheel drive, the French commercial vehicle comes in two grades. Renault calls the base trim level Start, which is equipped with all the basics that one needs in such a vehicle. Next up, the Advance sweetens the deal with a suspension-type adjustable driver’s seat, electric windows with one-touch function for the driver, a pivoting seatback table, automatic headlights, and eight to ten anchorage points.
Maximum payload is listed at 1,664 kilograms (3,668 pounds) for the platform cab, whereas the panel van makes do with 1,420 kilograms (just under 3,131 pounds). The only powertrain available comes in the guise of a front-mounted electric motor that drives the front wheels to the tune of 57 kW (76 horsepower) and 225 Nm (305 pound-feet) of instant torque.