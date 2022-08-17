Floating Tiny Home in Brazil Is a Minimalistic Off-Grid Paradise

To relax in a floating home is one thing, but to enjoy a floating deck as well, and have your kayak ready at any time, is taking it to the next level. This rustic tiny home in Brazil is truly inspirational when it comes to living off-grid.
Altar is a powerful word that evokes different images and meanings for each of us. In this case, it was chosen as the name of a unique tiny house that blends in with the natural surroundings, while also offering the comfort of a welcoming home. It’s located in a beautiful area of Joanopolis in Sao Paulo, Brazil, with breathtaking views of the mountains and of the beach.
When it comes to floating homes, perhaps some folks miss that feeling of relaxing on the porch at the end of an active day, or early in the morning. That’s not the case with Altar. This rustic, wooden dwelling comes with its own deck, perfect for foldable chairs that don’t take too much space.
This external area is quite generous in size, compared to the house itself. Altar has a usable area of 38 square meters (409 square feet) and the deck unfolds over 26 square meters (280 square feet). Inside, there’s enough room for up to four guests. The layout is very basic, including one bedroom with a queen-size bed, a smaller room with a sofa bed, a kitchen/living area, and a bathroom.
Altar doesn’t try to be luxurious, and it prides itself on being off-grid, thanks to “solar-powered autonomous systems” that are enough for the home’s energy needs. Plus, it also ensures waste and water treatments. A rustic wood-burning fire stove keeps the place warm when needed. There’s WiFi, but Altar is the perfect place to try to forget about that and focus more on everything that the area has to offer, from the gorgeous surroundings to cultural experiences.
Plus, guests get to explore and have some water fun using the kayaks that are available right outside. Although minimalistic, Altar is truly welcoming. For those traveling to Brazil, it could be a great choice. More details can be found at Airbnb.
