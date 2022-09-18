autoevolution
The Solace Tiny House Extends Living Space With Huge Deck, Perfect for Nature Lovers
The tiny house movement has swept the entire world, driven by a sense of environmental responsibility and the desire to enjoy the freedom of being able to move and live almost wherever you want, with the added benefit of forming an easy connection with nature.

18 Sep 2022, 06:06 UTC ·
If you are lucky enough to be able to park your tiny house in a place with pleasant weather, outdoor living space is the perfect way to facilitate and nurture your bond with nature, not to mention maximize your tiny home.

Of course, people who decide to move into a tiny home probably also live by the principles of minimalism, but it’s always nice to know you have a cozy space where you can entertain your friends and family when they come over.

Custom tiny home builder Cocoon Tiny Homes from Silverdale, New Zealand, offers the perfect solution for those who want to embrace tiny living without compromising too much on space. I know it sounds as an utopia, or at least a bit contradictory, but the family run company made it possible by adding an outdoor deck to one of their designs.

The tiny home on wheels is called Solace and is a 33-foot (10-meter) long, 9.8-foot (3-meter) wide tiny home with a beautiful front porch that extends the living space and offers you the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors all year round.

Trifold doors lead into the central lounge of the house, creating a welcoming indoor-outdoor flow. The model you see in the pictures, with the plant-laden deck, perfectly illustrates how the owners can put their creative flair into their home. The clear roof that covers the deck is a really nice touch, too.

Priced at $225,000, Solace is not exactly the most affordable tiny house you can buy, but considering all the perks it offers, it might be justified.

The house is built on a steel frame and has fully insulated walls, ceiling, and floor, with double glazed joinery. The builders used high-grade interior ply linings on the walls and waterproof vinyl plank for flooring. Electrical and gas fittings were installed by certified professionals, and the tiny house also comes with gutter and downpipe for rain water collection. These are just a few of the technical details, but I don’t want to bore you with these things. More info can be found on the builder’s website.

The deck is not the only feature that makes this mobile dwelling stand out. It also brings to the table a double mezzanine layout with more-than-usual headroom, a beautiful U-shaped kitchen, a downstairs laundry room, and a bathroom with large fully-tiled shower.

The living space is in the center of the house, includes a large L-shaped sofa and seamlessly connects with the outdoor space that can be decorated to your liking.
The large U-shaped kitchen is situated at one end of the house and is perfect for your cooking needs. It includes laminated benchtops, stainless steel sink and tapware, is designed to fit a dishdrawer and a full size fridge/freezer, and also comes with double pantry.

A mudroom space and the spacious bathroom are located at the other end. The bathroom is huge, with a full-size tiled shower, a toilet, and a nice vanity with sink and mirror. The downstairs also features a laundry room with under-stair storage, double cupboards, washing machine, sink, and broom cupboard.

A full head height walking platform leads to the upstairs bedrooms, which are spacious enough to fit a full-size bed. One of the bedrooms also features a wall-to-wall closet offering plenty of space for storage, while the other has a big bookcase.

Large windows throughout the house let plenty of natural light to get in and make the house look even more spacious than it is. I don’t know about you, but I would love to sip my coffee on that gorgeous deck!

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

