Fully Equipped Wild Caravan House on Wheels Makes No Compromise in Terms of Comfort

We all have different takes on what a dream house should look like and for this couple, the perfect dwelling is this converted Blue Bird transit bus nicknamed Wild Caravan.
Katy and Sam wanted to build themselves a mobile home and they chose a 2000 Blue Bird CSRE transit bus as their base. The skoolie is 34 ft (10 m) long with the bumpers included and has a Cummins 8.3 diesel rear engine, as preferred by the owners. Having the engine in the back means less heat and noise for the driver and the passenger/s. They also chose a bus with the engine placed in the rear so they can put the bed over it and have all the floor space in the bus available.
The building process of the Wild Caravan took approximately one year to complete, with the owners and a more experienced friend doing the entire conversion.
Conceived as an off-grid-capable house on wheels, the Wild Caravan has eight solar panels installed on the roof, each producing 400W of power, meaning a total of 3,200W.
The interior of the bus gives out a very warm and homey vibe, with the Wild Caravan oozing coziness. As you step foot inside, you'll see a shoe cubby in the driver’s cab and a storage box next to the entrance. The first “room” in the tiny house is the living room, which comes with opposing couches with storage underneath.
Katy and Sam also insisted on having a dinette in their mobile home, which comes with a handmade light fixture above it, benches with under storage, and also serves as a desk where they can work on their laptops from.
Across from the dinette area, you’ve got the kitchen, which comes with more counter space than you see in a lot of conventional homes. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge/freezer with 7 cubic ft of space, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a Furrion electric oven they use daily even when they’re living off-grid for weeks in a row.
An arched doorway with sliding doors separates the kitchen from the bathroom area. The latter comes with a composting toilet on one side and a shower cabin on the other. There’s also generous storage space for all their bathroom items.
The Wild Caravans also has a little office area in the back, where Sam, who is a software engineer, works remotely from. The large monitor in the office swivels and also serves as a TV for the bedroom, which is the last room of the bus.
The skoolie’s sleeping area comes with a queen-size bed and approximately 1 ft (30 cm) of storage space on each side of the bed. A mini split above the bed provides both cool and hot air.
All in all, despite its Wild Caravan name, this skoolie is one of the most mellow and homey houses on wheels I’ve seen so far. The video below will prove my point.
The building process of the Wild Caravan took approximately one year to complete, with the owners and a more experienced friend doing the entire conversion.
Conceived as an off-grid-capable house on wheels, the Wild Caravan has eight solar panels installed on the roof, each producing 400W of power, meaning a total of 3,200W.
The interior of the bus gives out a very warm and homey vibe, with the Wild Caravan oozing coziness. As you step foot inside, you'll see a shoe cubby in the driver’s cab and a storage box next to the entrance. The first “room” in the tiny house is the living room, which comes with opposing couches with storage underneath.
Katy and Sam also insisted on having a dinette in their mobile home, which comes with a handmade light fixture above it, benches with under storage, and also serves as a desk where they can work on their laptops from.
Across from the dinette area, you’ve got the kitchen, which comes with more counter space than you see in a lot of conventional homes. The kitchen is equipped with a fridge/freezer with 7 cubic ft of space, a two-burner induction cooktop, and a Furrion electric oven they use daily even when they’re living off-grid for weeks in a row.
An arched doorway with sliding doors separates the kitchen from the bathroom area. The latter comes with a composting toilet on one side and a shower cabin on the other. There’s also generous storage space for all their bathroom items.
The Wild Caravans also has a little office area in the back, where Sam, who is a software engineer, works remotely from. The large monitor in the office swivels and also serves as a TV for the bedroom, which is the last room of the bus.
The skoolie’s sleeping area comes with a queen-size bed and approximately 1 ft (30 cm) of storage space on each side of the bed. A mini split above the bed provides both cool and hot air.
All in all, despite its Wild Caravan name, this skoolie is one of the most mellow and homey houses on wheels I’ve seen so far. The video below will prove my point.