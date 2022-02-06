Minimalist Tiny Shelter Is an Ikea-Filled Mobile Home: Ready for All-Season Use

If this crew sounds familiar, it's because we've recently run across their work and have been exploring what they can offer the tiny home industry. The first home we featured from them is the Tiny Swift, and the second construction is actually a mobile e-bike rental service known as Bikkla.
Well, this time around, we'll be looking at the most basic mobile habitat they offer, the Tiny Shelter. While it seems like a relatively simple home, it's still worth the attention as it can show you just what Eco Tiny House can achieve given such a small space and a budget.
Speaking of budget, it's not mentioned on the manufacturer's website just how much this home will end up costing you. But to get an idea, Tiny Swift only costs around 39,000 USD, and since Shelter is smaller, you can expect a lower price, possibly half that.
much attention (cash) you want to put into your mobile home. Nonetheless, Eco Tiny House mentions how your Shelter is built and what to expect. This is what we'll be focusing our attention on today.
Overall, the construction before you features a width of 2.52 m (8.3 ft), a length of 5.5 m (18 ft), and a height of 3.4 m (11.2 ft) at its highest point. These dimensions are created using two lamellar beams and spruce in the walls and roof.
Now, one thing I noticed about Eco Tiny House is that they give quite the attention into making their homes suitable for all-season use. To achieve this, the floor is constructed with several layers that include aluminum sheeting, polystyrene insulation, plywood sheets, a heat-reflecting foil, and a carbon fiber heating film. That's all topped off with laminate hardwood flooring.
no less is needed.
As small as the Shelter may seem, it still includes all sanitary systems you may need to a clean and comfortable life, and guess what, furniture and some appliances are provided by Ikea.
Speaking of Ikea, now's the perfect time to have a look in the gallery if you haven't done so already. The kitchen is loaded with Ikea goodies, and so is the one-piece shower. Kitchen chairs, the wall-mounted table, and even a custom-made sofa, all from the renowned furniture manufacturer. Eco Tiny House is a European team, so partnering with another well-known European crew makes sense.
One thing I enjoyed about the Shelter is its ability to offer everything you may need in a simple and tiny package. From running water to furniture that isn't too much on the eyes, a loft bedroom that'll have you sleeping in for sure, and the ability to wake up wherever you want, Tiny Shelter does present itself as a valid solution to mobile living.
At the end of the day, if shipping is something you're worried about, there are two things you need to consider. The first is that Eco Tiny House ships for free anywhere in Europe, and if you live in the U.S., the best you can do is call this crew up and talk to them about giving you the blueprints to build your own or pay the overseas shipping fees. Whatever your choice, this tiny home is worth considering for your next downsizing move.
