A Woman Designed and Built a Tiny House on Wheels for Two People and a Dog

The project is based on a 10ft (3m) wide and 24ft (7m) long trailer. The reason for the big size is that this is now her home, as she didn't find the idea of a stationary house all that appealing. The trailer offers her the freedom of moving wherever she wants, but also a feeling of uniqueness given it was made by her. She built the mobile home on a single floor, as she dislikes the idea of having to climb up through a narrow space to the loft every night just to go to sleep.
Carina is a nature lover and has many plants in front of the house, all of which sit in repurposed objects in the most eco-friendly fashion. Stepping inside, we get into the living room where we find a closet that seems to only be enough for one person.
For a nice view, perhaps while reading or just daydreaming, she also built a small couch next to a window. She wanted a small built-in sofa so she can have an open space to do her yoga routine and just have some time for herself.
As the flowerpots in front of the tiny home would hint, Carina really likes plants, and she works as a floral designer for a flower farm. Next to a little stove, she put a lot of flowers that got rejected by the farm and she thought of giving them a new life.
The kitchen and bathroom are built back-to-back, separated by a sliding door. The bathroom seems rather spacious for a mobile home, but she deserves credit for this. Carina made great use of the space, designing a custom shelf next to the shower cabin, and not wasting any chance at gaining some extra storage.
The choice of a comically tiny, toy-looking sink combined with a small washing machine means she managed to make the most out of the limited space available. However, she made sure she gave the sink a makeover, building a custom cabinet for it and using some tiles her mother brought from Mexico to decorate it. The environmentally conscious theme continues, as Carina decided to buy a composting toilet that does not use up any water. She admits it is a bit challenging to use, but it’s worth it to her.
tiny house now lies. She cut it, sanded it, and oiled it to finish the masterpiece that those cabinets are. On the countertops, she added a small two-burner stove. Two little sliding doors hide the microwave, trash can, and other kitchen utensils inside the kitchen cabinets and provide easy access. We can also see a small fridge covered by a movable countertop, allowing for its replacement with a bigger unit, shall the need arise. For extra space, there’s a long wooden plank beneath the window serving multiple purposes. It could be used as a bar area, dinner table, or even additional storage space, especially while cooking.
Next up is the bedroom, with the bed itself being the focal point. And it is quite a clever contraption. The frame manages to not only be home to a few big drawers for extra storage but also hide the plumbing. This makes it accessible for repairs by just removing the mattress and lifting the plank beneath. The wall decorations are all meaningful for her. They are either concert tickets, pictures of places she visited, or various gifts.
Carina says the project was something she thoroughly enjoyed and now plans to use the experience she gained to start building customized tiny homes for other people.
Carina is a nature lover and has many plants in front of the house, all of which sit in repurposed objects in the most eco-friendly fashion. Stepping inside, we get into the living room where we find a closet that seems to only be enough for one person.
For a nice view, perhaps while reading or just daydreaming, she also built a small couch next to a window. She wanted a small built-in sofa so she can have an open space to do her yoga routine and just have some time for herself.
As the flowerpots in front of the tiny home would hint, Carina really likes plants, and she works as a floral designer for a flower farm. Next to a little stove, she put a lot of flowers that got rejected by the farm and she thought of giving them a new life.
The kitchen and bathroom are built back-to-back, separated by a sliding door. The bathroom seems rather spacious for a mobile home, but she deserves credit for this. Carina made great use of the space, designing a custom shelf next to the shower cabin, and not wasting any chance at gaining some extra storage.
The choice of a comically tiny, toy-looking sink combined with a small washing machine means she managed to make the most out of the limited space available. However, she made sure she gave the sink a makeover, building a custom cabinet for it and using some tiles her mother brought from Mexico to decorate it. The environmentally conscious theme continues, as Carina decided to buy a composting toilet that does not use up any water. She admits it is a bit challenging to use, but it’s worth it to her.
tiny house now lies. She cut it, sanded it, and oiled it to finish the masterpiece that those cabinets are. On the countertops, she added a small two-burner stove. Two little sliding doors hide the microwave, trash can, and other kitchen utensils inside the kitchen cabinets and provide easy access. We can also see a small fridge covered by a movable countertop, allowing for its replacement with a bigger unit, shall the need arise. For extra space, there’s a long wooden plank beneath the window serving multiple purposes. It could be used as a bar area, dinner table, or even additional storage space, especially while cooking.
Next up is the bedroom, with the bed itself being the focal point. And it is quite a clever contraption. The frame manages to not only be home to a few big drawers for extra storage but also hide the plumbing. This makes it accessible for repairs by just removing the mattress and lifting the plank beneath. The wall decorations are all meaningful for her. They are either concert tickets, pictures of places she visited, or various gifts.
Carina says the project was something she thoroughly enjoyed and now plans to use the experience she gained to start building customized tiny homes for other people.