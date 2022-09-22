This Renovated 1961 Airstream Keeps Its Retro Flair, Truly Feels Like Home

There’s a lot of ways to define the concept of glamping, but the basic idea is making traditional camping a bit more comfortable and even stylish. As long as it helps more people to enjoy the outdoors, it’s a good thing. And one of the most popular solutions is turning iconic Airstream trailers into an off-grid heaven on wheels.
Although their distinctive look is what always makes them stand out, Airstream trailers are remarkably versatile when it comes to turning them into tiny homes. They can go from ultra-glam to boho-chic or from tropical to full vintage. This particular one, which happens to be a 24-foot (7.3 meters) Airstream Tradewind from the ‘60s, doesn’t try to be something that it’s not. There’s nothing fancy or sumptuous about it, which means that it feels like home more than many other trailers out there.
Located close to Burlington in Saint George, Vermont, this classic travel trailer was modified into a truly cozy and welcoming home on wheels. It’s packed with all the modern amenities you’d want, from air conditioning and heat to Wi-Fi, TV, and a smart DVD player. Yes, there are some things to be considered, such as taking only 5-minute showers or using only the specific RV toilet paper that’s provided (to keep the toilet functioning properly) but this comes with the territory when camping.
The kitchen looks like a real family kitchen, instead of a glamorous one that never gets used, and it’s well equipped. Two beds instead of a lavish larger one make the glamping experience feel more authentic, and so does the tiny couch. Outside, the area is set up for grilling, and there’s also a tent for outdoors dining while still being protected from the elements.
At the time of its launch, the Airstream Tradewind was said to combine the comfortable space of a bigger trailer with the mobility of a smaller one, and it was the first to be fitted with “the popular side-by-side twin beds” previously used only for the longer versions. Luckily, this Burlington camper (available for booking through Airbnb) kept this vintage feature for an authentic atmosphere.
