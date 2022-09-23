Two-Tone GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 Has a Right Set of Custom Vibes on Matched 26s

Some will say the GMC Hummer EV (especially the collectible Edition 1) is the most expensive golf cart they have ever seen. Meanwhile, others will think this is the right kind of humongous blank canvas to make their own.
It does not matter if you’re a celebrity or just someone who likes personalized rides, as the GMC Hummer EV has the potential to stand out in any crowd. With a little help from the Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs, who have again decided to showcase a cool but potentially outrageous Hummer EV pickup truck build.
So, after seeing American rap artist A$AP Rocky’s conspicuously yellow-everything GMC Hummer EV (save for the black Forgis’ and a few other body details, plus the greenhouse) now it is time to check out a classic, tuxedo-style two-tone treatment. This white-and-black pickup truck would pass by unnoticed like this (well, sort of, if you do not mind the hulking dimensions), if not for the ‘shoes.’
Those, fitted with aftermarket grace by Indianapolis, Indiana-based Swift Custom Wheels, have bestowed upon the GMC Hummer EV a new set of 26-inch Forgiato Terra wheels finished in matching colors. Plus, although they do not look the part of all-terrain tires, those are actually 35-inchers fit for some light off-roading. But does anyone think this GMC is ever going to see the light at the rock-crawling end of the mud tunnel?
Probably not, as this looks to have the novel DNA of an EV mall crawler, considering the stock performance figures of up to 1,000 hp, zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in three seconds, and a potential range of more than 350 miles (563 km) on a single charge. By the way, has anyone seen that reviewers are more inclined to do a drag race with it rather than take it off-road? Would that be due to a fear of getting stranded?
