This Swedish Tiny House Is a Surprisingly Elegant Off-Grid Haven in the Forest

Scandinavian design is still highly popular all over the globe, and what better place to see representations of it than Sweden? In one of the country’s beautiful forests sits a dark, minimalist tiny home owned by a young family, a magical dwelling that blends sustainability with elegance.
Jesper and Petra have their own view on glamping, and it involves “hand-made, eco-friendly, and self-sufficient tiny houses.” This is how their dream of building a minimalist retreat in the forest began. A couple of years ago, Treedesign built the first tiny house of what would later become Jesper and Petra’s Inforest eco-tourism paradise.
This tiny home was called Ebbe, boasting a sleek, dark exterior, with huge windows and glass doors that flood the interior with natural light, while also creating a closer connection to the forest surrounding the tiny house.
Although modern in terms of appliances, Ebbe’s interior stays as close to nature as possible – most of it is made of natural woods, such as birch plywood for the walls and oak for the floors. Also, both the kitchen and the staircase that doubles as a storage cabinet are made of solid wood.
The staircase leads to the bedroom loft with a comfortable double bed, but the stylish soda downstairs can also be converted into a bed, to accommodate more guests. The bathroom looks remarkably stylish for an off-grid cabin in the forest, including a well-integrated shower cabin.
The kitchen offers everything you’d need for family dinners, and the sold wood makes it feel much more luxurious than you’d expect.
Ebbe is powered by solar panels placed on the roof, with the energy then stored in batteries. In terms of heating, this is provided by a combined air heat pump and water heater, powered by liquid gas. Ebbe also has a built-in water tank of approximately 350 liters (92 gallons) and, it addition to the compositing toilet, it includes a filter system for gray water.
Unlike other glamping tiny homes, this off-grid gem is truly isolated, surrounded only by trees.
Ebbe was built for tourists, so it can be booked through Inforest.
