This Ford Transit Van Was Converted Into a Tiny Home With Off-Grid Capabilities

This adventure-ready van conversion was designed to allow people to live off the grid for extended periods of time. Although compact, it manages to squeeze a lot of features inside. It has a cleverly-designed kitchen, a generous bedroom, and a spacious garage.
You’re looking at a 2015 Ford Transit that was turned into a tiny home on wheels. It’s perfect for those who want to get a taste of van life. It has a cozy interior with a kitchen that features a sink, a two-burner propane cooktop with an oven, and a generous butcher block countertop. To maximize space, this area also has a flip-up counter. Moreover, there’s an outdoor table extension that comes in handy whenever travelers want to dine or work outside.
Across the kitchen is the living room. There’s a seating area with storage underneath. That’s where the owner keeps her chest-style refrigerator and dry food. You'll notice that the van goes big on storage space. There are numerous cabinets that can be used to put away the cookware and other items that don’t really have a place in such a compact vehicle.
At the rear is the bedroom, which has a custom-size bed. It’s almost as big as a queen-size one, so it can comfortably accommodate two people. Underneath is a big storage area that was initially designed for the owner's fur babies. There’s also a massive garage that can be accessed from the outside. That’s where people can store bigger items.
The bedroom area is surrounded by windows that let natural light come inside, and it also features two fans that help cool down the place in the summer. The van is too compact to fit a bathroom. But it does have an outdoor shower and a cassette toilet.
On the roof, this mobile home comes with 620 watts of solar. Plus, it can carry 33 gallons (125 liters) of fresh water, which can last for about a week. Recently this converted van was listed on the Tiny House Listings website, and it’s asking for $85,000. The owner offered a full tour of her adventure van, so you can take a look at the clip down below to see everything it has to offer.
