This School Bus Got Transformed Into a Cozy Tiny Home Hosting Two People, a Cat and a Dog
Meet Libre and Stephen, two ingenious people who love traveling a lot. They decided that a normal home would not do it for them. With that decision made, they opted to transform an old school bus into the mobile home of their dreams.

23 Sep 2022, 16:02 UTC ·
It is not so often that people just come up with the idea of leaving everything behind and embarking on the journey of living in a house on wheels. Libre is a tattoo artist who loves the outdoorsy life, while Stephen quit his corporate job in 2018 and started traveling around Europe. Libre helped his friend build a tiny house out of a school bus and he realized that is the life he wanted.

By looking at Frida from outside, the name they have chosen for their house on wheels, we can see the home concept imprinted with the customizations they made. A dog and a cat live in it, too, and surely, they love the thought of a home that lets you explore places.

The school bus used to be lower, but they raised the roof by 2 feet (61 cm) and added two home doors with a knocker instead of the normal bus doors. A roof deck also lies on the top, on which you can climb, add some pillows, and spend some quality time stargazing and sinking into your thoughts.

Behind the bus, we can find another deck, decorated with many flowers and an outside shower, which can be used by the dog, too. It’s also here that Libre can carry his bike, a 2015 Triumph Bonneville T100 which can be used to travel wherever the cumbersome bus cannot take them.

Inside the tiny home, there is a living room with a fully working kitchen equipped with a fridge big enough to fit all the food and drinks anyone might want while traveling. Of course, when you travel a lot, you cannot rely on any food delivery, so the couple installed both a stove and an oven in order to cook for themselves. A big double sink is also present to help both with washing the dishes.

For a homier feeling, a mini garden filled with succulent plants takes up the upper part of the windshield. This way, they can enjoy both the outside view and the small green heaven while you’re either on the road or just having coffee in the morning.

The heating in the cold winter is apparently easily solved with just a tiny wood-burning stove and good insulation, delivered by the wood and intriguingly designed black PVC tiles that go all around the roof. This style they have chosen is neither luxurious nor opulent, but it is rather cozy. It gives off the vibe of a mountain cabin and seems very relaxing to spend time in.

Because Libre is a tattoo artist, he needs space for his clients and equipment, so he chose a built-in wall bed for his work that can also be used for guests. This is a rather clever way to use the limited space available while also avoiding any unnecessary clutter.

Somehow, they managed to make the bedroom spacious enough to fit a dresser, with a big mirror that can slide around and a queen-size bed big enough for both of them and maybe even their pets. Since the couple wanted to make the bus environmentally friendly, solar panels were a must-have. On top of their home, Libre and Stephen mounted quite a few of them. They are just about enough to power all the electronics included in the mobile home save for the energy-thirsty air conditioner. When you're not plugged into a power grid, the batteries that store all your electricity become a headache due to their sheer size. Luckily, the two managed to hide them under the bed in a compartment they extended, which also serves as a tire well platform.

Libre and Stephen are looking forward to their future together, one that is full of traveling and never being too far from home or worrying about leaving their pets behind. Seeing people take charge of their dreams and find solutions is always wholesome and the tiny home this couple built might encourage others to give the nomad life a try.

