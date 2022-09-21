The Moth Is a Gorgeous Light-Filled Tiny Home, Has a Slide-out Deck and a Porch Swing

This custom tiny home has an ingenious layout that prioritizes natural light. It features several large windows, a huge bi-fold door that invites the outdoors inside, and not one, not two, but three skylights. Plus, it includes some interesting features that make it stand out.
The Moth is the latest creation of Modern Tiny Living, a popular builder based in Columbus, Ohio. It's a special little house that has an intriguing story behind it. The mobile dwelling was named after a non-profit storytelling group that was established in New York.
The organization was founded 25 years ago by poet and novelist George Dawes Green. He wanted to capture the atmosphere of hot summer nights in his native Georgia, where he and his original storytelling group would gather on his friend Wanda's porch to tell stories. There, moths were drawn to the light and would come through an opening in the screen around Wanda's porch, ultimately getting trapped in the light.
Since the characters from their stories were also drawn to the light that symbolized ambition, knowledge, and adventure, Green and his friends decided to call themselves the Months. From Georgia, they went to New York. There, many also felt attracted to their stories like a month to a flame.
The house designed by Modern Tiny Living also focuses on light. The 24-foot (7.3-meter) home on wheels has a large bi-fold outswing door that opens up to let the breeze and natural light come inside. It also helps eliminate the boundary between the indoors and outdoors since this tiny features a pull-out deck that extends the overall living space.
The Moth was designed as a mobile studio/office that the group could use to travel around the U.S. and share the art of storytelling. It features a modern interior surrounded by windows, with three skylights that let the light fill up the house. Right in front of the bi-fold door is a breakfast bar with space for two seats. That's where people can dine or work.
Next to it is a small kitchen, which includes a sink, a refrigerator, a generous countertop, and several cabinets for storage. Then, separated from the rest of the home via a custom sliding barn door is the bathroom. It doesn't come with a shower, but it does have a sink, a toilet, and two floating shelves.
At the opposite end of the house is the living room. What's interesting is that instead of the traditional couch, it features a porch swing. There you'll also notice two chairs. The Moth doesn't have a bedroom, but it does come with a ductless mini-split AC unit and an electric water heater. You check the clip down below to see what this beautiful tiny house is all about.
