Incred-I-Box Is an Affordable Tiny House on Wheels Built on the Assembly Line

There are countless tiny house builders all over the world making beautiful and good-quality tiny houses, but the majority of them come for a price. Incredible Tiny Homes promises to offer people the opportunity to own a tiny house without the burden of a mortgage or other debts. They have introduced the Incred-I-Box, which they are promoting as one of the most affordable pocket-size houses on wheels in recent times.
Incred-I-Box is also the world’s first tiny home built on the assembly line, according to the manufacturer. It is a pre-built 8×16 foot (2.4x4.9 meter) tiny house that is reasonably priced at $25,000 (24,784 Euro) and is delivered in semi-furnished condition.
If you don't need to use it as your main home, the Incred-I-Box can be a dedicated office space or your getaway from home when you want to escape the hustle and bustle of urban living.
Incredible Tiny Homes delivers the tiny house with pre-fitted electrical wiring and lights and is fully plumbed, but the prospective owner is free to choose whatever paint color they want and furnish the living space based on their tastes and needs.
The 128-square-foot (11.9 square meter) house on wheels is a studio kind of build that incorporates everything you might need to live comfortably, including a living and sleeping area, dining space, a bathroom, a kitchen, and loft storage.
The living room area occupies the majority of the studio house and can be utilized in different ways. You can furnish it with a sofa or a daybed, depending on your taste. The version shown in the images attached above, which is a demonstration of a low-cost way to finish it, you can see the living room includes a simple daybed that acts as both a couch and a full-sized bed.
The kitchen, as in any other home, is the heart of the house and looks quite spacious for such a tiny construction. It comes with a butcher block countertop, cabinets, and a 30-inch (76-cm) sink.
There are some things you should take into consideration if the Incred-I-Box has tickled your fancy. First, you might have noticed by now that is not the ideal option for families because of its small size and the lack of some amenities, like a ceiling fan or a full-size bath. It also doesn’t include options for heating and cooling, meaning that owners will have to add those themselves.
However, it could be perfect for those people who want to put their own stamp on a tiny house on wheels and make it their own. Some want even less than what can be seen in the example they present to their prospective customers, while others might want to add more. This pocket-size home can be customized as they please. What’s more, it can be quickly built and shipped to the desired location.
Incredible Tiny Homes began production of the Incred-I-Box in February, and though the house had an initial price tag of $20,000, you can now buy it for $25,000, which is still a bargain in this time and age. The mentioned price does not include setup, delivery, or taxes.
The good news for sustainability-oriented prospective buyers is that the Icred-I-Box is also available in solar & off-grid options.
