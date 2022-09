Whimsical Wagon-Style Tiny House Provides an Off-Grid Glamping Retreat

The Cosmic Nomad was designed by Mina and Rich, two people passionate about providing adventurous travelers with unique glamping and off-grid experiences. The tiny home on wheels started its life as a 1920 John Deere wagon.Mina and Rich bought it in 2018 and breathed new life into it. They have completely redesigned the wagon and turned it into a magical place tucked in the mountains. Everything from the bowed ceilings and the reclaimed barn wood wall to the cozy interior and the beautiful kitchenette was custom-made.The Cosmic Nomad is filled with unique features. The first thing you’re going to notice is the entrance. To get to it, you have to walk a set of beautiful wooden stairs and go through a small porch. Then, you’re going to see a Dutch door that eliminates the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces.Once you enter the dwelling, a beautiful kitchenette welcomes you. The wood accents make the whole area feel incredibly cozy. There’s a generous countertop, a camp stove, a kettle, and some cabinets that allow you to store away different items.Facing the kitchenette is a dining area that comes with a large wooden table for four and a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm during cold winter nights. At the rear is the bedroom, which has two queen-size beds. An interesting feature that you’re going to see there is a large round window that allows you to admire the beautiful mountain views.And that’s not all. The Cosmic Nomad also features ample outdoor space. There’s an outdoor shower, a private composting toilet, a sauna, and a fire pit. The wagon-style tiny home has off-grid capabilities as well, so it comes with a small solar system.This unique off-grid glamping retreat can be rented via Airbnb. For $260 a night, two adults can enjoy the Cosmic Nomad and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.