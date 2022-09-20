Whimsical Wagon-Style Tiny House Provides an Off-Grid Glamping Retreat

Nestled in the picturesque Catskills Mountains, the Cosmic Nomad is a unique tiny home on wheels that offers an immersive off-grid experience. The little habitat is a re-creation of a Victorian vardo, and it looks like it was taken out of a fairytale. It’s a great spot for those who want to unplug, relax and reconnect with nature.
The Cosmic Nomad was designed by Mina and Rich, two people passionate about providing adventurous travelers with unique glamping and off-grid experiences. The tiny home on wheels started its life as a 1920 John Deere wagon.
Mina and Rich bought it in 2018 and breathed new life into it. They have completely redesigned the wagon and turned it into a magical place tucked in the mountains. Everything from the bowed ceilings and the reclaimed barn wood wall to the cozy interior and the beautiful kitchenette was custom-made.
The Cosmic Nomad is filled with unique features. The first thing you’re going to notice is the entrance. To get to it, you have to walk a set of beautiful wooden stairs and go through a small porch. Then, you’re going to see a Dutch door that eliminates the boundary between indoor and outdoor spaces.
Once you enter the dwelling, a beautiful kitchenette welcomes you. The wood accents make the whole area feel incredibly cozy. There’s a generous countertop, a camp stove, a kettle, and some cabinets that allow you to store away different items.
Facing the kitchenette is a dining area that comes with a large wooden table for four and a wood-burning stove that keeps the place warm during cold winter nights. At the rear is the bedroom, which has two queen-size beds. An interesting feature that you’re going to see there is a large round window that allows you to admire the beautiful mountain views.
And that’s not all. The Cosmic Nomad also features ample outdoor space. There’s an outdoor shower, a private composting toilet, a sauna, and a fire pit. The wagon-style tiny home has off-grid capabilities as well, so it comes with a small solar system.
This unique off-grid glamping retreat can be rented via Airbnb. For $260 a night, two adults can enjoy the Cosmic Nomad and escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
