This 2017 Shelby Super Snake Widebody Concept Is the Crown Jewel of Muscle Car Auctions

The Ford Mustang is almost synonymous with the American car industry, and such a legend deserved an outstanding anniversary edition. That is how the Shelby Super Snake was born. But the car we’re looking at today is even more unique, being a widebody concept of the Super Snake, and it is going up for auction.
The guys at Shelby American decided to design an even more aggressive package to put all of those rowdy horses on the road. What they managed to create with the widebody concept is a road racer’s dream, a thorougbred Mustang for the track that could also be taken on public roads.
Now, since I mentioned those rowdy horses, you’ll be excited to hear there are 750 of them (760 PS). Yes, that means the mighty 5-liter Coyote V8 was not only extensively upgraded by Shelby but also gets a boost in power from a Whipple supercharger. To understand how truly outstanding the Coyote is, think about the fact that it is an evolution of Ford’s modular V8. You can find that engine in one of the most amazing hypercars of the 21st century, the Koenigsegg CC8S.
The sound coming out of Ford’s amazing engine is already astounding, but match it to a Borla cat-back exhaust and a supercharger, and it becomes the stuff dreams are made of. To make this power unit even sweeter, although it’s hard to believe one could, the engine is coupled to a 6-speed manual transmission, making it any petrol head’s dream.
A lot of thought went into designing this masterpiece. It is not easy to take an already blisteringly quick vehicle and turn it into an absolute track day weapon. To achieve that, the Shelby Super Snake Widebody concept benefits from quite a few upgrades, chief of which is the increased track, by 4 inches (10 cm) in the rear and 2.5 inches (6 cm) in the front. Of course, any good race car must have a suspension to match, so Shelby American fitted their creation with a fully adjustable coil-over suspension system, lower rear control arms, and stronger spindles and control arms.
But the work was not done. When you make a car so fast, there are a couple more aspects that must be taken into account. One is the fact that the Widebody Super Snake had to be able to stop on a dime, and for that, it received a monster Brembo Shelby brake system. Finally, to make sure that you won’t literally drive the wheels off of your car, Shelby American also made sure to harden and extend the wheel studs. The wheels and tires are also improved with forged aluminum Shelby Venoms wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 performance tires.
This Shelby Super Snake Widebody Concept is an absolute gem for any muscle car enthusiast. With its Lightning Blue paint and Shelby American sales contract, we’re really excited to see what it will fetch when it finally hits the auction room floor.
