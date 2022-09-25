2023 Chevrolet Corvette Constraints Include Magnetic Selective Ride Control

As you’re well aware, you cannot order a Z06 for the 2023 model year because all of them are spoken for. Chevrolet has also updated its list of constraints, which include FE2 Magnetic Selective Ride Control and the Z51 Performance Suspension with Magnetic Selective Ride Control.
According to midenginecorvetteforum.com admin John, the Biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has limited access to the Performance Handling Package and non-Z51 Performance Handling Package. 20-spoke forged aluminum wheels in gloss black are in short supply as well, together with chrome wheel locks, all-weather floor liners, and Edge Red brake calipers.
The bad news doesn’t end here, though. General Motors hasn’t secured enough 70th Anniversary Edition red engine covers either. They’re listed with zero percent national allocation quantity along with the aforementioned liners, locks, wheels, calipers, and the Carbon Flash high-wing spoiler.
Similar to so many other vehicles, the 2023 model year Corvette still faces a microchip supplier restriction. That’s why General Motors cannot satisfy the demand for Magnetic Selective Ride Control, which is a must if you want your Stingray to handle and ride as well as possible. As a brief refresher, the only way down from the FE2 system is FE1 suspension.
Regular production order code FE1 refers to 46-millimeter shocks of the monotube variety, a direct-acting stabilizer bar for the rear end, SLA double wishbones on every corner, forged aluminum upper control arms, and cast aluminum L-shaped control arms. Although it’s the most undesirable setup for the C8, do remember that the C7 is rocking transverse leaf springs.
As ever, the Stingray produces 490 horsepower and 465 pound-foot (630 Nm) with the standard exhaust. Opting for the NPP performance exhaust unlocks five more horsepower and pound-foot of torque. The Z06 levels up from a cam-in-block design to a DOHC valvetrain. Derived from the race-proven engine in the C8.R, the 5.5-liter LT6 is much obliged to rev to 8,600 rpm. Fueled with 93-octane gas, the Z06 makes 670 horsepower at 8,400 revolutions per minute and 460 pound-foot (623 Nm) at 6,300 rpm.
