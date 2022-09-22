Inside the 2022 Matchbox Collectors Mix 2, 1964 Chevy C10 Is the Star of the Show

Trying to maintain two hobbies at the same time can be almost impossible if you don't have enough resources to work with. If you're into fast cars and bikes at the same time, you'd better have a solid paycheck every month. And the same goes for diecast collectors. Once you've started collecting Hot Wheels, it may be tricky to add Matchbox cars to the line-up as well: it will take more money, time, and space to get it all done.