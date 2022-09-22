A ’65 Corvette That Won’t Surrender: Parked Since 1988, Restoration Started Decades Ago

The convertible was obviously the big star of the Corvette show back in 1965, as it accounted for over 15,000 units of the entire 23,500 car production.
This means more than 6 Vettes that were built by Chevrolet were dressed as convertibles, with the body style once again spearheading the sales for a third consecutive year.
The most popular choice in terms of engines was the L75, which came in the form of a 327 (5.3-liter) producing 300 horsepower. Over 8,300 Corvettes were fitted with this engine.
A 350-horsepower version was also offered by the GM brand, but this time, it made its way to around 4,700 units.
One of them is right here fighting for life, and according to eBay seller rpol88, it’s been doing the same thing for over two decades.
This is because the car, which has been off the road since at least 1988, was the subject of a full restoration job that started some 20 years ago. The project has never been finished though, with the previous owner who had the car for 25 years eventually moving the Vette to long-term storage and leaving it there until the said eBay user bought it.
As you can tell, some work has already been made on this Corvette, but on the other hand, it still comes in a rather rough shape. The frame is the only good thing, as it has already been redone by the previous owner, but other than that, it looks like the car requires urgent fixes in almost every single area.
If you want to see the glass half-full, then it’s worth knowing that the frame, the bird cage, and the windshield are all in a good condition, so this is a solid starting point for this highly anticipated restoration process.
The engine and the transmission are no longer there, and while this may be considered bad news, it’s not. If anything, the lack of a powertrain paves the way for a restomod, making the project overall cheaper.
At least in theory, though, as this Corvette appears to be super-expensive, as the bidding starts at no more, no less than $28,500.
