1978 Chevrolet Corvette Parked Many Years Ago Smells Like Mice, Still Looks Delicious

Chevrolet produced close to 47,000 Corvettes for the model year 1978, and it goes without saying the base coupe accounted for most of the output.
Over 40,000 units, which represents some 86 percent of the entire production, rolled off the assembly lines in the standard package and carried a price tag of about $9,350.
On the other hand, one very desirable Corvette in 1978 was the limited-edition Pace Car, which was a lot more expensive at $13,650. However, only approximately 6,500 units ended up seeing daylight, and it’s not known how many of them are still in existence today.
The Silver Anniversary model, on the other hand, was the second most popular configuration. The special paint added $399 on top of the standard selling price – about 15,000 Vettes ended up being dressed in the two-tone finish.
One of the anniversary models is right here, but as you can easily tell after just a quick look at the photos, it doesn’t come in its best shape. This is because the car was parked more than a decade ago, and since then, it has struggled not only to resist the typical aging but also the invasion of mice.
eBay seller rian_-_mount_carmel says the interior still smells like mice, but on the other hand, the wiring isn’t yet chewed, so no big fixes would be required on this front. But of course, this ’78 Vette requires a full restoration, especially because there are parts that come in very poor condition, as it’s the case with the door panels.
In case you’re wondering if the engine still starts, this is something that buyers would have to figure out on their own. What we do know, however, is that the Vette came in a much better shape when it was parked 13 years ago, but given the engine hasn’t been started since then, what happens under the hood today is one big mystery.
The bidding for the car is currently underway, but the top $2,000 offer can’t unlock the reserve just yet.
