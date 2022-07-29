1978 Chevrolet Corvette Off the Road for Two Decades Looks Great, Flexes Anniversary Paint

1978 was a pretty special year for the Corvette, and the reason is as obvious as it could be. It marked the model’s 25th anniversary, and the GM brand decided to celebrate it with the help of a special silver finish available for an extra $399.
Interestingly, Chevrolet didn’t launch the Anniversary Edition as a limited series, giving each customer the opportunity to buy it. The production of this car eventually came down to close to 15,300 units, while the entire output for this model year slightly surpassed 46,700 vehicles.
If the 1978 Chevrolet Corvette Anniversary Edition caught your attention, here’s an example that you could actually park in front of your porch for the right price.
Listed on eBay by seller a55racer earlier this week, this Corvette is currently at its second owner. It was purchased new from Roger Penske Chevrolet, but in the last 23 years, it’s been sitting in a garage without adding too many miles to the odo.
The current owner says the car is a survivor, which in theory means it’s all original, unmolested, and unrestored. However, the car has already received a series of fixes, including Ziebart coating specifically to protect the underbody.
In charge of putting the wheels in motion is the L82 350 (5.7-liter) V8 with 220 horsepower. Only a little over 12,700 Vettes ended up being fitted with this engine option, as most of them were powered by the L48 350 with 200 horsepower.
The original build sheet is still available, and it confirms all of the above, while also highlighting some of the other options that are available on this Chevy.
So at the end of the day, a hefty price tag isn’t by any means surprising. However, this is something that only the Internet can decide, as it all comes down to how high the auction price ends up going. The current bid is $10,100, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
