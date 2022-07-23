This 64 Chevy Corvette LS3-Powered Pro-Touring Build Will Smoke You

Fast Lane Jane (isn’t that a cool nickname?) and her husband are not only big Corvette fans casually doing donuts here and there. They’re actually both pro drivers – they do autocross and road course driving, and Jane has also been teaching performance driving for the past 8 or 9 years. Today we’re taking a look at her ’64 Corvette LS3-powered pro-touring build.
What’s under the hood started as an LS3 block, which was standard for the fifth-gen Camaro SS and Corvette C6, and also the engine of choice for this GMC C10, with an added 416 cubic inch Scat forged stroker kit.
This thing produces 596 horsepower and 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque. Considering it weighs about 3,000 lbs (about 1,360 kg), Shawn from AutotopiaLA thinks it’s a beast. I mean, look at it, don’t you think so?
The transmission is a T56 with a 3.73 gear ratio – which theoretically should mean a slower acceleration and a higher top speed. But as you’ll soon find out, this car can pick up speed without much of an effort.
It also has a custom Corvette C4 suspension, 18-inch wheels with 14-inch brake rotors, ABS, and a nice pair of screaming side pipes.
Given how killer this thing looks on the outside, you might be surprised to find out something is missing on the inside – door panels. That's weight reduction pushed harder. But even so, it kind of gives the car its own flair.
Well, time for a ride, and this time they actually used the safety harnesses. Considering what Shawn went through in a previous episode, he seems to have learned his lesson. That aside, the engine on this sounds heavenly and will grab anyone’s attention when rolling through traffic.
All in all, it was a good day, and Jane even took Shawn for a spin at the end. Literally.
