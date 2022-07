This 64 Chevy Corvette LS3-Powered Pro-Touring Build Will Smoke You

ABS

What’s under the hood started as an LS3 block, which was standard for the fifth-gen Camaro SS and Corvette C6, and also the engine of choice for this GMC C10 , with an added 416 cubic inch Scat forged stroker kit.This thing produces 596 horsepower and 610 lb-ft (827 Nm) of torque. Considering it weighs about 3,000 lbs (about 1,360 kg), Shawn from AutotopiaLA thinks it’s a beast. I mean, look at it, don’t you think so?The transmission is a T56 with a 3.73 gear ratio – which theoretically should mean a slower acceleration and a higher top speed. But as you’ll soon find out, this car can pick up speed without much of an effort.It also has a custom Corvette C4 suspension, 18-inch wheels with 14-inch brake rotors,, and a nice pair of screaming side pipes.Given how killer this thing looks on the outside, you might be surprised to find out something is missing on the inside – door panels. That's weight reduction pushed harder. But even so, it kind of gives the car its own flair.Well, time for a ride, and this time they actually used the safety harnesses. Considering what Shawn went through in a previous episode, he seems to have learned his lesson. That aside, the engine on this sounds heavenly and will grab anyone’s attention when rolling through traffic.All in all, it was a good day, and Jane even took Shawn for a spin at the end. Literally.