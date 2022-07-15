This Compilation of Rare and Legendary Chevrolet Corvettes Will Make Your Day

Are you a Chevrolet Corvette fan? Are you into concept cars, experimental prototypes, and rare automobiles? If the answer is yes, then you're about to have a great day. Thanks to the coolest compilation of rare and legendary Corvettes out there.
And I'm not talking about regular-production models with special engines and options. This mash-up brings together many of the concept cars and experimental vehicles that Chevrolet put together over the years. All topped off with a few aftermarket builds that many of us won't get to see in the metal.
The video kicks off with one of only five Corvette Grand Sport race cars built in the early 1960s. The result of a secret program initiated by Zora-Arkus Duntov, the Grand Sport was supposed to tackle the Shelby Cobra on race tracks the world over.
The initiative was quickly halted by GM executives and only five cars were completed. Not only rare, but the Grand Sport also looks the part and sounds absolutely killer. It will destroy your ears! And the high-speed footage below is proof that driving this thing is a bit terrifying.
Next up, we see the Mako Shark I, which was designed by Larry Shinoda and debuted in 1962. Inspired by a shark, the concept car featured styling elements that only previewed the then-to-be-released C2, but also made it onto the C3 a half-decade later.
But as exotic as it is, the Mark Shark I is nowhere near as sleek as the Manta Ray, which shows up next in the video. The latter was actually a redesigned Mako Shark II, which got a new grille and front spoiler, as well as external exhaust pipes.
The video also includes footage of the Corvette Stingray, the first concept that showcased the language design of the C2-gen model. Introduced in 1959, it was heavily inspired by race cars of the era, sporting a speedster layout with a big hump behind the driver's seat.
If you're into the slightly newer Corvette-based concepts, you'll also see the CERV I and III, the Astro II, and the Aerovette. The 2009 Stingray concept also makes an appearance, as does the SR-2 prototype of 1956.
The compilation also shows a few unique creations that you won't see live anytime soon. I'm talking about a Corvette prototype by Reynolds Aluminum and a couple of sports cars modified by Baldwin Motion.
The exotic, rotary-powered XP-897 GT is also featured alongside the C4 Corvette ZR-12, which features a massive, 600-cubic-inch (9.8-liter) V12 mill under the hood. Finally, you'll get to see the first V8-powered Corvette ever built, a prototype known as "Duntov's Mule."
Hit the play button below for more than 16 minutes of Corvette goodness.
