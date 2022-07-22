Mysterious 1961 Chevrolet Corvette Looks Surprising, Doesn’t Seem to Tell the Whole Story

1961 was the year of change for the Chevrolet Corvette, as the GM brand was already paving the way for a series of important upgrades beginning with 1962.
For example, 1961 was the last year when the Corvette could be ordered with dual carburetor engines and, at the same time, the final year for the famous 283 (4.7-liter) V8.
In 1961, the Corvette could therefore be ordered with multiple variations of the 283, both fuel injected and with the said dual carburetors, with the power output starting at 245 horsepower and going all the way up to 315 horsepower.
The Corvette that someone has recently published on eBay is without a doubt a very intriguing classic car, but on the other hand, it just seems to fail to tell the full story. The listing posted by seller gary9490 includes only very basic information so, for example, while they claim the car is fully original, they also reveal a repaint was completed approximately 20 years ago.
The title of the listing describes the car as a “black” Corvette, so maybe the color was changed to red as part of the said repaint.
While we do know that a 283 is obviously in charge of putting the wheels in motion, no further specifics have been provided, so it’s hard to tell if the engine is still running properly or not. Based on the overall condition of the car, it should work just right, but it’s better to check everything in person if you’re interested in a purchase.
At the end of the day, this Vette is indeed a very intriguing classic car, but without more information, it’s just a mysterious listing that could be ignored by many potential customers out there.
The bidding has already reached $42,600, but a reserve is also in place, and unsurprisingly, it is yet to be reached.
