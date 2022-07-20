1959 Chevrolet Corvette Emerges After 52 Years, Unexpected Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

1 This Compilation of Rare and Legendary Chevrolet Corvettes Will Make Your Day

2 1970 Chevrolet Corvette Has Been Sitting for Too Long, Nice Surprise Under the Hood

3 1958 Chevrolet Corvette in Panama Yellow Is a One-Year Wonder, Hardtop Included

4 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Sees First Daylight in 40 Years, Has Numbers-Matching V8

5 "Barn Find" 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Fuelie Rescued After 49 Years of Neglect