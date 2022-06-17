1958 Chevrolet Corvette in Panama Yellow Is a One-Year Wonder, Hardtop Included

Introduced in 1953, the Chevrolet Corvette got its first major facelift in 1956. But Chevy rolled out even more important changes in 1958. That's when the Corvette gained quad headlamps and more chrome, two features that were already popular on full-size cars.
Other updates included factory-installed seat belts, a revised instrument cluster, and slightly more powerful engines. But the 1958 version also came with a few one-year features, including a faux-louvered hood and a pair of chrome strips on the trunk lid. The color palette also included a brand-new color that was discontinued after 1958: Panama Yellow.
While historic colors often return after a few years, Panama Yellow was never revived, so it remains a one-year option. And with only 455 of the 9,168 Corvettes sold in 1958 ordered in this hue, it's quite a rare piece of Chevy history too. If you're into 'Vettes that stand out, one of these Panama Yellow examples is up for grabs as we speak.
Located in South Carolina, the yellow drop-top is a previously restored car that needs a bit of work to become a Concours-winning oldtimer. The paint appears to be in excellent condition, while the black soft-top has no visible flaws. But here's the cool thing. If you're not a fan of soft-tops, this Corvette also comes with a Panama Yellow hardtop. And the car looks gorgeous with the bubble roof in place.
The seller describes the glass, molding, and rubber elements as "acceptable," which means that they may need to be cleaned or even replaced at some point. Components like the spare wheel, the jack, the trunk mat, and the shifter are no longer original, but they've been replaced with factory-correct parts. The optional Wonderbar radio no longer works.
Under the hood, this Corvette hides a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) small-block V8. It was the only engine available that year, but Chevrolet offered it in various "flavors." While the base mill generated 230 horsepower, the range-topping "Fuelie" came with 290 horses on tap. This unit is the dual-quad version, which delivered 270 horsepower when new.
The original owner paired the V8 to the optional four-speed manual transmission and Posi rear end for a combo that should enable the drop-top to cover the quarter-mile in the 15-second bracket and hit a top speed of at least 130 mph (209 kph). The seller believes both the engine and the gearbox are numbers-matching, but that's something you should check in person before placing a bid.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "clubdville," the Corvette has a top bid of $70,651 as of this writing. The reserved price hasn't been met, but the auction will be up until June 20, 2022. For reference, 1958 Corvettes in Good condition are usually valued at more than $75,000, while examples in Excellent shape change hands for more than $100,000. How much do you think is this Panama Yellow drop-top worth?
While historic colors often return after a few years, Panama Yellow was never revived, so it remains a one-year option. And with only 455 of the 9,168 Corvettes sold in 1958 ordered in this hue, it's quite a rare piece of Chevy history too. If you're into 'Vettes that stand out, one of these Panama Yellow examples is up for grabs as we speak.
Located in South Carolina, the yellow drop-top is a previously restored car that needs a bit of work to become a Concours-winning oldtimer. The paint appears to be in excellent condition, while the black soft-top has no visible flaws. But here's the cool thing. If you're not a fan of soft-tops, this Corvette also comes with a Panama Yellow hardtop. And the car looks gorgeous with the bubble roof in place.
The seller describes the glass, molding, and rubber elements as "acceptable," which means that they may need to be cleaned or even replaced at some point. Components like the spare wheel, the jack, the trunk mat, and the shifter are no longer original, but they've been replaced with factory-correct parts. The optional Wonderbar radio no longer works.
Under the hood, this Corvette hides a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) small-block V8. It was the only engine available that year, but Chevrolet offered it in various "flavors." While the base mill generated 230 horsepower, the range-topping "Fuelie" came with 290 horses on tap. This unit is the dual-quad version, which delivered 270 horsepower when new.
The original owner paired the V8 to the optional four-speed manual transmission and Posi rear end for a combo that should enable the drop-top to cover the quarter-mile in the 15-second bracket and hit a top speed of at least 130 mph (209 kph). The seller believes both the engine and the gearbox are numbers-matching, but that's something you should check in person before placing a bid.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "clubdville," the Corvette has a top bid of $70,651 as of this writing. The reserved price hasn't been met, but the auction will be up until June 20, 2022. For reference, 1958 Corvettes in Good condition are usually valued at more than $75,000, while examples in Excellent shape change hands for more than $100,000. How much do you think is this Panama Yellow drop-top worth?