1970 Chevrolet Corvette Has Been Sitting for Too Long, Nice Surprise Under the Hood

Built from 1967 to 1981, the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette entered the market during the golden muscle car era and retired after several model years in the Malaise era. As a result, early C3 models are now significantly more popular with collectors due to their high-compression V8 engines.
The third-gen Corvette reached peak performance in 1970. The newly introduced 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) LT-1 delivered a solid 390 horsepower, while the 454-cubic-inch (7.4-liter) LS5 big-block was rated at 390 horses. The latter enabled the 'Vette to cover the quarter-mile in less than 14 seconds, an impressive figure at the time.
Chevrolet also advertised a 454 LS7 with 460 horsepower, but this mill never made it into production cars at the factory. However, the LS7 was eventually offered as a crate engine and founds its way into a few cars as a dealer-installed option.
The Corvette you're looking at here is not one of those rare models fitted with the LS7, but it does come with an LS5 under the hood. And don't let some of the replacement parts (including the valve covers) you see under the hood fool you; this 454 V8 is a numbers-matching unit.
And that's something you don't see every day. Sure, about a quarter of 1970 Corvettes were ordered with an LS5, but keep in mind that 1970 was a short model year with only 17,316 cars built. For reference, Chevrolet produced more than 38,000 examples in 1969. All told, fewer than 4,500 1970 Corvettes left the assembly line with a 454, and not all of them lived to see 2022.
This one sure did, but it has seen better days. And it won't run on public roads again until it gets a proper restoration. Because this once glorious Corvette has been sitting for a long time. And judging by the way it looks, we're probably talking about decades of exposure to the elements.
Sadly, the seller doesn't provide any info about it beyond the numbers-matching status of the V8 engine, but the sports car appears to be in solid condition beyond the worn-out paint. The interior is also in poor shape, and both the door panels and the seats need to be reupholstered, but it appears to be complete overall.
The engine bay also seems to have all the necessary parts to run again (after a proper revival, that is!), while the chassis appears to be fine aside from the surface corrosion. But of course, a car like this needs a close-up inspection before considering a purchase.
Nevertheless, this 'Vette should look gorgeous once restored, especially if you refinish everything to factory specifications. Because white over bright blue is a great combo.
If you want to restore this sleek coupe and make the 454 V8 roar again, the Corvette is located in Miami, Florida, and it's being auctioned off by eBay seller "arminhott87." Bidding has reached $9,205 with more than two days to go, and there's no reserve. How much do you think it's worth?
