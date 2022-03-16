Gorgeous 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Comes With Matching Numbers and No Reserve

The C3 Corvette is very popular with collectors because of its iconic status and relatively accessible prices. If you’re after one of these wonderful pieces of machinery, it’s best to find a well-maintained example like the one below. The fact that it sells with no reserves is just a bonus.
The third-generation Chevrolet Corvette was the longest-running version of the iconic sports car, with a production that lasted almost 15 years, between 1967 and 1982. It’s also the last to use the Stingray name, retired in 1976 until 2014 when it returned for the C7 Corvette. The Convertible versions made in 1972 are pretty rare because the market steered away from this body form at the time. Only 6,508 copies were sold, and one is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer.
One of the last examples with chrome bumpers front and rear, this 1972 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is powered by a numbers-matching 350-ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine. Back in 1972, the manual 4-speed transmission was only fitted to cars outfitted with the ZR1 racing package, so we guess this could be the LT-1 engine in its final year of production. If this is the case, this Vette is even rarer, with only 1,741 units produced.
The car had undergone extensive refurbishment in 2011 before being acquired by the seller in 2014. It comes with a black soft top and pop-up headlights, being finished in War Bonnet Yellow, a Firemist metallic color that was exclusive to the 1971 and 1972 model years. The steel 15″ rally wheels come with polished trim rings and center caps, being wrapped in 255/60 BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.
The interior features bucket seats with black vinyl upholstery, with matching dashboard, door panels, and carpets. Everything is stock except for the aftermarket RetroSound stereo. The Astro Air A/C system is present but does not blow cold air, so it might need repairs.
The work done on the engine in 2018 included a belt service and replacement of the fuel pump, valve cover gaskets, and intake manifold gaskets along with refreshing the cooling system and fitting replacement fans. An oil change was performed in preparation for the sale and the owner says the engine starts up right away, while the car drives beautifully.
If you’re interested, head to Bring a Trailer and star the auction, or ask for more details from the owner. This has just been posted, so no bids have been recorded yet, but will probably attract a lot of interest. This Vette sells with no reserve, so you might be in luck with a nice reward seven days down the road.
One of the last examples with chrome bumpers front and rear, this 1972 Chevrolet Corvette convertible is powered by a numbers-matching 350-ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine. Back in 1972, the manual 4-speed transmission was only fitted to cars outfitted with the ZR1 racing package, so we guess this could be the LT-1 engine in its final year of production. If this is the case, this Vette is even rarer, with only 1,741 units produced.
The car had undergone extensive refurbishment in 2011 before being acquired by the seller in 2014. It comes with a black soft top and pop-up headlights, being finished in War Bonnet Yellow, a Firemist metallic color that was exclusive to the 1971 and 1972 model years. The steel 15″ rally wheels come with polished trim rings and center caps, being wrapped in 255/60 BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires.
The interior features bucket seats with black vinyl upholstery, with matching dashboard, door panels, and carpets. Everything is stock except for the aftermarket RetroSound stereo. The Astro Air A/C system is present but does not blow cold air, so it might need repairs.
The work done on the engine in 2018 included a belt service and replacement of the fuel pump, valve cover gaskets, and intake manifold gaskets along with refreshing the cooling system and fitting replacement fans. An oil change was performed in preparation for the sale and the owner says the engine starts up right away, while the car drives beautifully.
If you’re interested, head to Bring a Trailer and star the auction, or ask for more details from the owner. This has just been posted, so no bids have been recorded yet, but will probably attract a lot of interest. This Vette sells with no reserve, so you might be in luck with a nice reward seven days down the road.