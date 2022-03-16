DIY Powdercoating May Not Be Worth It, Enthusiast Begs to Differ

DIY is usually the option when you cannot afford to pay someone to do a specific kind of work for you, or when you are confident you can do just about the same quality job while saving money. In some cases, DIY may be the only option on the table, especially when specialists refuse to do a complicated repair.
With that in mind, the folks at Donut Media have decided to take things to the next level after detailing and attempting DIY powdercoating. We must admit that it is a bold step, but Zach Jobe is ambitious, and he seems to be the channel's go-to person for DIY stuff. But it's one thing to know your way around a wrench, while powdercoating is more complicated.
Or is it? As Zach and the Donut team demonstrate with the help of a local specialist, you do need professional tools to get the job done right. For the DIY crowd, though, calling a specialist may be the ultimate fail, especially if you wear your DIY badge with pride. You know what we are referring to here, it's the "Yes, it may be crooked, but I made it myself."
I am a bit of a DIY enthusiast myself, but I would not have gone this far on a personal project. Regardless, I admire their dedication to this, as it appears that the cost of materials and tools exceeds the price that a professional charges for a single part.
This is one of those situations where the DIY solution will pay for itself if you do it often enough, but will be expensive if you want it for just a single part. Any enthusiast can tell you it is never just one part they require fixing.
From personal experience, I can say it does not stop at a single part, no matter what you are doing with your car. As an analogy, if you are holding a hammer, everything may look like a nail, so be sure to pace yourself before attempting to fix everything with your new tool.
It is worth noting that attempting to powdercoat parts on your own may be dangerous, and there are several hazards you need to be aware of.
