Professional Detailer Faces Enthusiast on the Same Job, Difference Is Visible

Detailing a vehicle may appear to be easy, but it hides plenty of work, and experience is required to obtain the best possible result. At the same time, detailing is not cheap, and getting a professional to do it can be expensive. With that in mind, the folks at Donut wanted to figure out how close they could get to a professional detailer.
Just like they accustomed us in their Hi-Lo series, where a pair of nearly identical Nissan 350Z models were getting tuned, but one of them was going the most affordable route, Jach Jobe is back at it. If you have watched the Money Pit series, you know Jach is not afraid of work, but is that enough here?
Before Jach gets his shot at becoming a detailer, we get to watch Tony, a professional detailer, do his job to half of the vehicle. Tony, the professional detailer hired by Donut Media for this job, charges $800 for an exterior detailing job, and it takes him a couple of hours to get it nailed down.
When you watch the video, we suggest observing Tony's technique when applying certain chemicals, as well as when using specialized tools. Like in many other jobs, it is not enough to have the right tools at hand, as you must also know how to use them properly.
Sadly, experience comes from a magical blend of arduous work and mistakes, and you cannot get the former without the latter. It is wise to start with a cheap car that you own while you learn how to detail a vehicle, as you will have fewer regrets if you make a mistake.
After the left side of the BMW E36 is looking better than we have seen it on this race car build series, it is Jobe's turn to work his magic on the right side of the German sedan.
While Jach does not factor in his labor, which should be counted in if you ask us, he does have to acquire chemicals and tools to allow him to even attempt a detail, which adds up to over $220.
While Jach has the option to use his tools once again whenever he wants, as well as still having enough chemicals for a couple of other cars to detail, his result may never come close to a professional detailer. Or can it? Watch the video below for Donut Media's conclusion.
