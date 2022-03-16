autoevolution
Skilled Craftswoman Turns an Average Truck Topper Into the Coziest, Most Adorable Camper

16 Mar 2022, 19:39 UTC ·
Brooke Whipple is not your ordinary housewife. In fact, she likes to spend most of her time being a “girl in the woods,” as the name of her YouTube channel clearly indicates. She knows how to start a fire, drives a nail, and even turn a truck topper into a camper. And it’s one of the coziest ones I’ve ever seen.
Girl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camperGirl in the Woods DIY camper
There are some people in this world who just can’t settle for the traditional lifestyle and everything that it entails. They seek the wilderness, the open road, and all the energizing freedom that only nature can offer us. Brooke is one of those people, and she describes herself as a hard-working person who likes to build stuff and “soak up the wilderness around a glowing fire” (that she knows how to start).

Her latest creation is a cozy, adorable camper she built from scratch so she can put to good use the old-school, high-top truck cap she bought for just $150. Brooke’s camper sits atop of a 2011 Chevy Silverado short bed (6.5 ft/1.9 m).

The previous owner already put a little insulation, and even though it wasn’t much, it was a good start. Our "girl in the woods" used mostly 5/8 plywood sheets for the floor and tongue and groove cedar for the ceiling, where she also stapled white canvas because she is a fan of natural fabrics.

The camper has a $200 couch that also unfolds into a spacious bed, and Brooke also built shelves for the mobile house to cover her most essential storage space needs.

But by far, one of my favorite things about this rustic-looking camper are its doors, for which she bought tempered glass RV windows. An adorable flower box on one of the doors gives an extra homey vibe to the camper.

You can watch the entire building process in the video below.

