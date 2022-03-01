Professional Detailer Reveals How Much He Makes in a Day, It May Surprise You

A little over a week ago, when the world was a more peaceful place, we wrote about an interesting comparison between a professional detailer and a DIY enthusiast. At the time, the folks at Donut Media made a video that involved Zach Jobe and Tony, a professional detailer. Both worked on the same car, which was split in half lengthwise to illustrate the difference.
At the time, the video mentioned a detailing cost of $800, which seemed steep for some of you, who have also commented on the matter. There is no way of knowing how many other people found the price to be higher than what they were comfortable paying for detailing or what a detailing specialist charges in their area.
With all that in mind, Tony from Tony's Professional Touch, the same detailing professional featured in the video made by Donut Media, has a YouTube channel.
Tony has made a video where he speaks about what he makes in a day of detailing. As you will observe, Tony describes the work done on each of the vehicles that he worked on that particular day, as well as how much he charged for it.
Unlike the video made with Zach Jobe, these detailing jobs were what Tony described as "mini-detailing," which refers to regular maintenance cleaning of vehicles that were previously detailed by him. Some of those had a ceramic protection coating applied to them previously, while others were returning customers.
It does not take long for viewers to learn how much a professional detailer makes in a day's work, and it is significantly different from what everyone believed after watching Donut Media's video.
Once you watch both videos, you might realize that the popular YouTube channel paid a bit more for the work done on Zach's E36 because it involved many more hours of labor than the usual detailing services offered by Tony.
At the same time, after learning how much a professional detailer makes after ten hours of work, without including other fixed costs and expenses, you might want to think twice before turning your DIY detailing experience into a career.
Tony's video has a few links to the products that he uses for his work, and you will notice that they add up to a hefty amount if you are considering entering this type of business. We applaud Tony for his work and dedication, and we are happy that he published this video to clarify a part of what it takes to do this kind of work.
