1988 Porsche 928 S4 Gets First Wash in 15 Years, It's Soothing to Watch

Porsche introduced its first V8-powered model 45 years ago, and it was a 928. At the time, it was a luxury grand tourer that was imagined to replace the 911, but it did not achieve this objective.
That did not stop Porsche from building it for many years. The subject of this article is a 1988 example that was “forgotten” in a driveway.
Somehow, someone decided to stop using their 1988 Porsche 928 S4, a V8-engined car with 320 horsepower on tap, and simply parked it in their driveway and has not looked back since 2007.
At this point, you might be thinking that its owner decided to save it after seeing it every time they walked out of the house.
Well, sorry to disappoint, but that is not how things played out. Instead, a friend of Larry Kosilla spotted the car essentially abandoned in a driveway and left a note.
Days, weeks, and months of negotiations went by. Eventually, Larry's friend managed to make a deal with the owner of the vehicle. Another winter had passed, and its marks are clear on the white body of the V8-engined Porsche.
As many of you know, vintage Porsche models are valuable, even though some are more prized than others. Despite this, getting a neglected, but numbers-matching vehicle in a nice configuration and no accident damage will prove to be costly.
Instead, sourcing the equivalent of a barn find might be the way to a delightful vehicle if you are willing to throw money at it. Those interested in getting this exact vehicle can look it up at its new home, a temporary one, as it will be for sale.
The founder of AMMO NYC was tasked with cleaning this vehicle, and even he was impressed by how different it came to be just after a pressure wash.
The interior required attention using a steam cleaner, and even the engine compartment required exhaustive cleaning.
