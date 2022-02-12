Greasy Work Truck Gets Its First Wash in 15 Years, Stops Being Disgusting

Detailing is usually reserved for special vehicles, or at least for those that must retain value for as long as possible. At least, that is the general acceptance of things. Many people detail a vehicle before selling it, while others detail their automobiles for personal enjoyment. But what about work trucks? Well, not that many people detail them.
Unlike the usual vehicles Larry Kosilla works on, this 2005 GMC Duramax Diesel Truck is not a collectible, and it might never go up in value. Instead, this truck has not been washed or cleaned in 15 years, and its owner has a dog. Both described situations are reason enough to find a dirty vehicle, but there is more.
The owner of the truck that got a detail from Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC is a contractor specializing in car-lift maintenance, installation, and repairs. Larry has him visit at least once a year to ensure that the vehicle lifts in his workshop are operating within their prescribed parameters, and that he is safe while standing under a vehicle that is on a lift.
After the lift specialists visited his workshop, a quick peek inside the truck revealed that it was not far from screaming that it needs professional attention, if only it could speak.
Larry generously offered his time and experience to the contractor, and we cannot think of anyone who would say no to free detailing from a professional. The only exception we can think of is having a trip to the car crusher on your calendar.
Larry then demonstrates his mastery, while also explaining the best ways to deal with this level of dirt. Since the owner uses it for work, the vehicle gets oil, mud, sand, and dirt on its interior on a daily basis, so it is understandable why its condition has reached this point.
Fortunately for everyone, Larry explains what products he uses, how he uses them, and why, so there are things to learn from watching this video. Feel free to enjoy it below.
The owner of the truck that got a detail from Larry Kosilla of AMMO NYC is a contractor specializing in car-lift maintenance, installation, and repairs. Larry has him visit at least once a year to ensure that the vehicle lifts in his workshop are operating within their prescribed parameters, and that he is safe while standing under a vehicle that is on a lift.
After the lift specialists visited his workshop, a quick peek inside the truck revealed that it was not far from screaming that it needs professional attention, if only it could speak.
Larry generously offered his time and experience to the contractor, and we cannot think of anyone who would say no to free detailing from a professional. The only exception we can think of is having a trip to the car crusher on your calendar.
Larry then demonstrates his mastery, while also explaining the best ways to deal with this level of dirt. Since the owner uses it for work, the vehicle gets oil, mud, sand, and dirt on its interior on a daily basis, so it is understandable why its condition has reached this point.
Fortunately for everyone, Larry explains what products he uses, how he uses them, and why, so there are things to learn from watching this video. Feel free to enjoy it below.