Greasy Work Truck Gets Its First Wash in 15 Years, Stops Being Disgusting

More on this:

1 1973 Triumph Gets Its First Wash in 46 Years, It Is Mesmerizing To Watch

2 Porsche 912 Gets First Clean in 18 Years, Dry Ice Is Involved

3 Five Miles of Driving on Salt-Coated Roads Results in This, Watch It Get Detailed Away

4 Rare 1974 Bricklin SV-1 Has Been Abandoned in a Barn, Gets First Wash in 24 Years

5 Video: Disgusting 1969 Pontiac LeMans Gets First Wash in 22 Years