Dirt-Cheap 1968 Lincoln Continental Has Suicide Doors and 460 V8, Also Needs TLC

We all know that fourth-generation 1961 to 1969 Lincoln Continentals have a historically bad reputation. Mostly, because of the sadly successful 1963 assassination of President Kennedy. However, these luxury cars do deserve a second chance.
More specifically, there is a late model year 1968 Conti packing the trademark suicide doors, a 460ci V8 engine, as well as the need for some TLC (tender loving care). And there is no reason why this unit should not have a positive fate. Sure, perhaps it is not going to be the next whip of a famous NBA star.
Maybe it is not even going to get bagged. Then swapped with a supercharged LSA V8. And given the cool Matrix series vibes. Alas, that does not mean that it should be neglected by classic car collectors. It is not exactly in pristine condition. But also not a derelict heap like many barn-find project cars we come across daily. And it sure stands almost proud in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
Offered in white and blue over a dark blue interior, the 1968 Lincoln Continental 4-door sedan has all the attributes of a potential clean restoration or feisty restomod. It has been repainted (a while ago, probably), and the description claims it has “driver-quality, survivor condition.” That sure warrants a second look, as there are signs of wear and tear just about everywhere.
Still, nothing that might prove to be too hard to mend. Additionally, one of the big highlights must be the odometer reading of just 79,632 miles (128,155 km) for this unrestored vehicle. The White and Medium Blue Metallic with Dark Blue Leather combination looks classically stylish and represents well the era of production. Complete with lots of patina...
Anyway, the suicide doors or the 460ci V8 engine under the hood are way bigger highlights. And so is the dirt-cheap asking price of just $16,900, one of the lowest we have ever seen over the years we have been following GKM’s inventory.
