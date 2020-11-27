Daytona Yellow 1970 Chevrolet Corvette With 502 V8 Begs to Be Refurbished

Produced between 1967 as a 1968 model and 1982, the third generation of the ‘Vette topped 454 cubic inches. The soft-topped car we’ll be covering today used to feature a big-block V8 with 7.4 liters of displacement, but during prior ownership, the factory engine was removed in favor of a 502 that could use some tender loving care.
Listed on Bring a Trailer with five days of bidding left, the Corvette is offered with the original engine that was reportedly rebuilt in 2018 by a performance shop. The numbers-matching V8 also had its cylinders bored .030” over, which should translate to a bit more suck-squeeze-bang-blow than the bone-stock rating of 390 horsepower.
We don’t know the ratings for the 8.2-liter gentle giant that currently powers the Corvette, and adding insult to injury, the rusty ol’ air cleaner reads 454 and Turbo-Jet 390 HP. The Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed transmission has been rebuilt in 2018 according to the seller, and new engine oil has been added in June for extra peace of mind.
Despite an 18-month-long refurbishment that included new bushings for the trailing arms, you can see plenty of imperfections on the exterior and under the car. The interior, now trimmed in black upholstery rather than the original saddle leather, could use some attention as well. An aftermarket vacuum gauge sits in place of the analog clock, the odometer shows just over 51,000 miles even though true mileage is unknown, and the air conditioning has been removed for some reason or another.
Fret not, however, because the compressor and brackets are also included in the sale, along with a black hardtop that “exhibits wear and imperfections.” Equipped with the factory 15-inch wheels, hubcaps, and trim rings, the C3 in the photo gallery wears BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber measuring 225/60 and 275/60 at the front and rear. Dual-circuit disc brakes provide stopping power at all four corners of the sports car.
At the time of writing, the highest bid on this promising ‘Vette is $7,900.
We don’t know the ratings for the 8.2-liter gentle giant that currently powers the Corvette, and adding insult to injury, the rusty ol’ air cleaner reads 454 and Turbo-Jet 390 HP. The Turbo Hydra-Matic three-speed transmission has been rebuilt in 2018 according to the seller, and new engine oil has been added in June for extra peace of mind.
Despite an 18-month-long refurbishment that included new bushings for the trailing arms, you can see plenty of imperfections on the exterior and under the car. The interior, now trimmed in black upholstery rather than the original saddle leather, could use some attention as well. An aftermarket vacuum gauge sits in place of the analog clock, the odometer shows just over 51,000 miles even though true mileage is unknown, and the air conditioning has been removed for some reason or another.
Fret not, however, because the compressor and brackets are also included in the sale, along with a black hardtop that “exhibits wear and imperfections.” Equipped with the factory 15-inch wheels, hubcaps, and trim rings, the C3 in the photo gallery wears BFGoodrich Radial T/A rubber measuring 225/60 and 275/60 at the front and rear. Dual-circuit disc brakes provide stopping power at all four corners of the sports car.
At the time of writing, the highest bid on this promising ‘Vette is $7,900.