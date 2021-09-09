5 The Greatest American Cars of All Time - Our Editors and Writers Make Their Selections

4 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Last Titled 50 Years Ago Thinks It’s Time to Get Back on the Road

3 This 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Is a Little Monster Locked Down for 44 Years

1970 Chevrolet Corvette Wants to See Other People After Two Decades in a Garage

If you wanted a Corvette back in 1970, the first engine you had to check out was the base V8, which this time came in the form of a 350 (5.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with a 4-barrel allowing for 300 horsepower. 9 photos



Customers dying for high performance could order the Corvette with a 454 (7.4-liter) Turbo-Jet V8, and in this case, the engine output increased to 390 and no less than 460 horsepower.



The 1970



While no specifics have been offered in this regard, the whole thing just makes sense. The Corvette ended up being parked in a garage some 18 years ago, with the seller explaining they’ve owned the car since 1989.



But nearly two decades in storage means whoever wants to buy this car should thoroughly check out everything in person, including the front fenders that don’t seem to be the original ones coming with the car. So if you want to get this Corvette, just ask more questions to make sure it’s the real deal you’re about to spend big bucks on.



But at the end of the day, this 1970 Corvette looks to be a pretty compelling project car, especially given these models are typically pretty hard to find.



The original engine and no big parts missing make it a solid candidate for a full restoration, and the $9,000 However, if what you were interested in was a little bit more adrenaline every time you jumped behind the wheel of your brand-new Vette, then Chevrolet offered several more powerful options, including 350 and 370 horsepower versions of the same engine.Customers dying for high performance could order the Corvette with a 454 (7.4-liter) Turbo-Jet V8, and in this case, the engine output increased to 390 and no less than 460 horsepower.The 1970 coupe that we have here was born with the 350 V8 under the hood, and according to the Craigslist seller, it’s the 300-horsepower version the one supposed to put the wheels in motion. Paired with an automatic transmission, the engine still runs, though the seller clearly states some attention is needed before getting the car back on the road.While no specifics have been offered in this regard, the whole thing just makes sense. The Corvette ended up being parked in a garage some 18 years ago, with the seller explaining they’ve owned the car since 1989.But nearly two decades in storage means whoever wants to buy this car should thoroughly check out everything in person, including the front fenders that don’t seem to be the original ones coming with the car. So if you want to get this Corvette, just ask more questions to make sure it’s the real deal you’re about to spend big bucks on.But at the end of the day, this 1970 Corvette looks to be a pretty compelling project car, especially given these models are typically pretty hard to find.The original engine and no big parts missing make it a solid candidate for a full restoration, and the $9,000 price tag is more than fair given its overall condition.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.