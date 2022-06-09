This 1970 Chevrolet Corvette Lost Two of Its Best Things, Still Seductive

A total of 17,316 Corvettes ended up seeing the daylight for the model year 1970, and just as expected, the coupe was still the top choice with more than 10,600 units.
The convertible, however, accounted for more than 38 percent of the entire production, with the base configuration now available for around $4,850.
One of these convertibles is hoping to receive a second chance, as the car looks like it’s been sitting many years on the side of the road. In other words, the 1970 convertible that eBay seller jonspony has recently posted online is a project looking for total restoration.
While the car looks solid overall, it worth knowing is that this Corvette has already lost two of its best things since new.
Born in Daytona Yellow, this Chevrolet Corvette obviously requires a full repaint, though it goes without saying a professional job is absolutely needed if the aim is a full restoration to factory specifications.
Furthermore, this convertible rolled off the assembly lines with one of the best engine choices for the model year. In addition to the L46 350 (5.7-liter) with 350 horsepower and the LT1 with 370 horsepower, the Corvette could also be ordered with the LS5 454 (7.4-liter) developing 390 horsepower.
The 454 was also installed on this Corvette convertible, but unfortunately, the engine is long gone. In some ways, this is actually good news, as it makes the car a bit cheaper for those who are interested in a restomod.
Without a doubt, this Corvette is an intriguing find, and this is the reason the eBay auction has already received no more no less than 42 bids. Most likely, the number is expected to grow significantly as we enter the last 4 days of the auction.
The bidding is getting close to $11,000, but on the other hand, the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
