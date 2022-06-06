Low Mileage, No Reserve Convertible C4 Is Looking for a New Owner

Most people who ever had a chance to drive a C4 Corvette fell in love with America's best-known sports car, and this triple-white convertible has more reasons to make you want it.
There is something special about the C4 Corvette. Sometimes it polarizes people. Some consider that it's ugly or unimportant, while others are paying big bucks for it. And yet, celebrities such as Wiz Khalifa, Michael Jordan, Sheryl Crow, and George Clooney, to name just a few, are enjoying this gem of a car. So, why won't you get into that spirit and drive such a timeless machine?
GM launched the fourth generation of the Corvette in 1983, three decades after the car's introduction to the market. It stunned the world with its long hood and its pop-up headlights. Later on, a convertible version increased the customers' appeal for the best-known American sports car. Fast forward to 1993, and the nameplate has already reached its 40th Anniversary. GM even produced a special version for that. Even though the model that you see here is not one of those, it might be even better.
It is a triple-white (white color, white top, white interior) version that comes with the original paint on it. Only the soft top was replaced by the previous owner since there were some small cracks on the bead on the original one, as the seller states. On the dashboard, the odometer shows just 25,000 miles (40,000 km), which is nothing for the LT1 engine under the hood, so expect to still provide the same 300 ponies as almost three decades ago. The 5.7-liter V8 powerplant is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. The car comes fitted with the 17" Sawblade factory alloy wheels wrapped in fresh Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.
The philcatan seller posted enough pictures in the ad to understand that we're dealing with a very clean, rust-free example, and they are very confident that even if it's posted with a no reserve price, they will still get good money for this great-looking convertible.
If you want to see this car in person, you should book a trip to West Springfield, Massachusetts, where the vehicle is located. We don't know how much the price for this beauty will go, but we do know that the auction will end on June 11. So, you have time enough to talk with your SO and your bank.
GM launched the fourth generation of the Corvette in 1983, three decades after the car's introduction to the market. It stunned the world with its long hood and its pop-up headlights. Later on, a convertible version increased the customers' appeal for the best-known American sports car. Fast forward to 1993, and the nameplate has already reached its 40th Anniversary. GM even produced a special version for that. Even though the model that you see here is not one of those, it might be even better.
It is a triple-white (white color, white top, white interior) version that comes with the original paint on it. Only the soft top was replaced by the previous owner since there were some small cracks on the bead on the original one, as the seller states. On the dashboard, the odometer shows just 25,000 miles (40,000 km), which is nothing for the LT1 engine under the hood, so expect to still provide the same 300 ponies as almost three decades ago. The 5.7-liter V8 powerplant is mated to a four-speed automatic transmission that sends the power to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential. The car comes fitted with the 17" Sawblade factory alloy wheels wrapped in fresh Goodyear Eagle F1 tires.
The philcatan seller posted enough pictures in the ad to understand that we're dealing with a very clean, rust-free example, and they are very confident that even if it's posted with a no reserve price, they will still get good money for this great-looking convertible.
If you want to see this car in person, you should book a trip to West Springfield, Massachusetts, where the vehicle is located. We don't know how much the price for this beauty will go, but we do know that the auction will end on June 11. So, you have time enough to talk with your SO and your bank.