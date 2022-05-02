Wiz Khalifa Poses With “Another Classic,” a Chevrolet Corvette C4 Convertible

Rapper Wiz Khalifa just took it to social media to share a set of pictures with “another classic.” The vehicle in question is a blue Chevrolet Corvette C4 Convertible which seems to be his top choice recently.
Wiz Khalifa rose to fame in the late 2000s, and one of his most famous songs is “Black & Yellow.” Notably, it was all about his passion for cars, showcasing a Dodge Challenger with a HEMI engine. According to Forbes, the rapper is estimated to have a $14 million net worth, and he’s used parts of his income to build a unique car collection that highlights his confident personality.
A big part of Wiz Khalifa’s garage features the Americana, with some exceptions, including a white Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And there is a brand out there that he seems to prefer the most: Chevrolet.
One of his posts over the weekend seems to confirm that, as the rapper posed with “another classic,” as he captioned the set. The classic in question is a Chevrolet Corvette C4 Convertible, which the rapper has been seen with several times.
Based on the new pictures, we can see that the two-door convertible has a blue exterior. An older video posted on his social media account gave us a look at the cabin as well, which comes with black leather seats, and the “Corvette” name in blue, under the headrests.
Chevrolet produced the Corvette C4 sports car from 1983 until 1996. The convertible came with 5.7-liter (350 cu in) V8 gasoline engines, ranging from 205 horsepower (208 ps) to 330 horsepower (325 ps).
Unfortunately, Khalifa didn’t share which version his Corvette C4 is. But given how much he's driven it lately, it looks like it’s his new top favorite from his collection. And who wouldn’t feel cool in such a car?
