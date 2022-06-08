1964 Chevrolet Corvette Barn Find Has Something Unexpected Under the Hood

The Corvette production in 1964 include no more, no less than 22,000 units, out of which close to 14,000 cars rolled off the assembly lines as convertibles.
Most Vettes (approximately 10,500 of them) were equipped with the L75 engine, which was a 327 (5.3-liter) unit with 300 horsepower. Some 7,200 cars were fitted with the L76 with 365 horsepower, while around 1,300 of them used the fuel-injected L84 with 375 horsepower.
This 1964 Corvette, however, has something unexpected under the hood. But first things first.
As you can see in the photos included in the gallery, the car is a real barn find, and while no specifics have been provided, it looks like it spent a very long time in hiding. More often than not, this means the car ends up suffering from all kinds of metal problems, though this doesn’t necessarily seem to be the case with this Vette.
Of course, it’s not a mint Chevrolet Corvette either, but at the end of the day, there’s nothing that would stop a full restoration from turning the car into quite a gem.
eBay seller sergitosi0 says everything is still there, so the car is still complete, while also selling with an extra set of wheels.
Now let’s talk engines.
The seller says the car is equipped with an LT1 with a displacement of 350 ci (5.7-liter), which should theoretically mean that the original unit is already gone. Unfortunately, no further information on this mysterious engine has been provided, so we don’t know if it’s still running or not. But of course, an in-person inspection is still recommended for every potential buyer.
As for the price, it’s really not a surprise that this Corvette isn’t selling for cheap. The seller expects to get no more, no less than $28,500 for it, and if you want to see it in person, it’s located in Williamsburg, Iowa.
