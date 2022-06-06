Hennessey-tuned Corvette C7 Grand Sport Convertible Packs 750 HP, Looks Ice Cool

The seventh-generation Corvette is a phenomenal car. In terms of legacy, it helped put America back on the map as a proud, everyday supercar-making nation. Depending on specs, you could pit the C7 Vette against just about any exotic, both in a straight line and in the corners, and it wouldn’t make a fool out of you.
Fast-forward a bit into its production run and we arrive at the Grand Sport model, which was introduced in 2016 and aimed at buyers who wanted more than what the entry-level Stingray had to offer. In laymen’s terms, the Grand Sport is a tweener, somewhere between the Stingray and the Z06.
You could also get them either as a Coupe or a Convertible, the latter being what we see here in this Bring a Trailer ad.
What makes this particular Corvette Grand Sport special is the fact that it’s been fitted with Hennessey’s HPE750 performance package, which adds things like a high-flow supercharger, CNC ported cylinder heads, lightweight hollow valves, hydraulic filters, a performance exhaust system, plus quite a few other bits and pieces.
According to Hennessey, the HPE750 package will boost power to 751 hp and 734 lb-ft (995 Nm) of torque, which in turn will take your Corvette C7 Stingray or Grand Sport from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3 seconds flat. Meanwhile, you could cover a quarter mile in 10.7 seconds at 131 mph (210 kph), before maxing out at 202 mph (325 kph).
Power is delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which you can also operate courtesy of the paddle shifters behind the flat-bottom steering wheel.
As for visuals, the car is finished in Arctic White and boasts a full-length blue racing stripe, to go with the blue soft top, custom front splitter, carbon fiber hood, rear spoiler, rocker panel extensions, tinted windows and HPE750 badging.
Meanwhile, the interior comes with heated and ventilated power-adjustable bucket seats, Jet Black leather upholstery, a head-up display, sat-nav, wi-fi hotspot and loads more.
