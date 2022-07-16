Scion FR-S With Nissan GT-R Engine Rips at Formula Drift Round 5, Driver Qualifies P1

If you've ever had any interest in drifting, you've probably seen at least one video of a Japanese driver going sideways at ludicrous speeds. After all, most of the pro drifters today grew up watching pros like Katsuhiro Ueo, Yasuyuki Kazama, Manabu Orido, or Nobushige Kumakubo. Before becoming popular at a global level, drifting evolved for over a decade in Japan first.